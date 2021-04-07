Ag innovation grows as farms continue to seek labor savings | 2021-04-05





The crossroads of increasing labor shortages, higher wages for agricultural workers, and new concerns about employee safety highlight efforts to bring labor-saving technologies to the specialty crop sector.

However, it does not imply that the demand for such innovation is new.

Everyone talks about pandemics, but we haven’t seen any evidence that it has already accelerated rapid progress, said Daniel Sumner, an economist at the University of California, Davis. Farm labor was more expensive and difficult to ascertain, and if the pandemic did not exacerbate it, it raised additional concerns about worker health and safety, adding cost per worker.

In other industries of increasing pressure, Walt Duflock, vice president of technology at Western Growers, said labor is currently the most urgent.

The three issues when I was a young man were labor, water, and food safety, he said, and all you have to do is swap orders.

According to a 2020 report from the Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Services, long-term increases in labor costs have led producers to “select non-labor-intensive crops, invest in labor-saving technologies and increase labor productivity strategies. Is urged to “develop.” Several USDA institutions, including Agricultural Research Services, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and Rural Development, have programs aimed at addressing the need for new technologies and the infrastructure to operate them.

Better pest management and robotic arms for choosing wine grapes are examples of innovations that reduce reliance on human hands. According to Dufflock, the biggest advance was, for example, not to use fragile nuts that could be shaken off the branches. He said the pace of ag tech is accelerating year by year, bringing artificial intelligence and large datasets to the world of specialty crop production. Hundreds of startups are now launched in agriculture each year, according to Dufflock.

Wolt Dufflock at the launch of the Global Harvest Automation Initiative. (Photo: Western Growers)

One of them is Farm Wise, created by Seb Boyer and Thomas Palmares in 2016. They had the idea of ​​using technology, automation and artificial intelligence to help specialty crop growers reduce the number of people needed for weeding. In order to better understand the industry and develop products, they needed to talk to farmers who had direct knowledge of the specific challenges of their field. The Western Growers Center for Innovation and Technology was able to help.

According to the website, the Western Growers Association identifies industry priorities, discovers technologies to address those priorities, sets tests, facilitates industry feedback, and fresh foods from California, Arizona, and Colorado. We created a center in 2015 to keep farmers informed of their progress.

They do a good job of educating farmers about innovation and entrepreneurs about agriculture, according to Boyer. And by putting together both of these worlds.

The center hosted six start-ups when it first opened, but has since grown to more than 75, including FarmWise.

According to Boyer, the center helped FarmWise quickly connect with producers and build trust.

According to Boyer, he was lucky to be able to connect to the center quite early on. Without the center, it would not have been possible to reach the final audience.

According to Boyer, the developed semi-autonomous mower FarmWise relies on robust datasets collected in a variety of disciplines, with 12 robotic arms on the back for picking unwanted plants. According to Boyer, the company developed the product as a service hired by farmers, rather than the equipment purchased in each business. Demand is rising. Lettuce was FarmWise’s first robot-trained crop, but Boyer said the company has expanded to broccoli, cauliflower and other vegetables.

According to Boyer, his company has chosen to build its own machine as a platform for artificial intelligence and hardware innovation. However, the center has specific issues that each ag tech startup wants to focus on solving, so a more collaborative approach can reduce the time spent developing individual common technologies that can be shared. I recognized.

Join the Global Harvest Automation Initiative launched by Western Growers this year. Its purpose is to create a technology stack platform that startups can use when deploying their own products. Dufflock said he hopes that the kick-off event in Turea, California in February will bring together entrepreneurs from seven countries and bring the resulting technology to the world.

According to Dufflock, he intended to help bring startups where they need them. One of the major hurdles they face is the transition from successful test products to commercial deployment. Part of that is that you have to help (they) scale faster.

Dufflock said the combination of the industry’s high-tech stack platform and Western Growers’ deep network will give selected startups a good start.

This is the most relationship-based sale I’ve ever seen on ag, said Duflock, who joined Western Growers late last year. I knew it would come in, but it was confirmed 10 times.

Participants in the launch of the Global Harvest Automation Initiative in Turea, California will gather around a self-driving wheelbarrow developed by Augean Robotics. (Photo: Western Growers)

The connections FarmWise has fostered by meeting producers and learning from them throughout the product development phase continue today.

These were relationships that proved to be very important to our success, Boyer said.

According to Dufflock, entrepreneurs connect with channel partners, businesses and farm advisors to evaluate new products and make suggestions to operators and producers who are overwhelmed by the stable flow of new technologies and are not keeping up with all the results. That is. These partners have the potential to be important conduits for the adoption and sale of new technologies.

Western Growers will announce the selection of its first Global Initiative startup in May. The center has contracts with agribusiness established for engineers and other subject area specialists to develop the technology stack. He hopes that the first iteration of the hardware-focused programming technology stack will be available by midsummer. Within another year or two, he said the second version will include system integration, image libraries, source code repositories, and other features.

According to Dufflock, we just pulled up the ante. It has significantly increased agtech’s dollar and deal flows.

Noah Wicks contributed to this story.

For more news, please visit Agri-Pulse.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos