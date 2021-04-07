TikTok adds auto-generated captions | PCMag





(Photo courtesy of Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

TikTok has jumped into the automatic caption bandwagon and introduced new subtitles for users with hearing or hearing disabilities.

After uploading or recording a video, if the author selects autocaption on the edit page, the text will be automatically transcribed and displayed so that the viewer can read and listen to the content. But technology isn’t perfect. Therefore, to avoid embarrassment and confusion, the author can edit the caption once it is generated so that the title matches the spoken language. This feature is initially available in American English and Japanese, but soon additional languages ​​will be available.

“We are working with the community to encourage all creators to use autocaptions and other features that make content more accessible,” said Stephanie Hind, Manager of Management and Operations for TikTok US Creators. It is stated in the announcement of.

“Inclusiveness is important because when people feel inclusive, they express themselves and make it more comfortable to interact with their community,” Hind wrote. “We are committed to fostering a comprehensive app environment, which means building products and tools that support a diverse community.”

TikTok, primarily as a visual platform, offers a set of features aimed at making social networks “more accessible to everyone.” This includes author warnings for videos that have the effect of causing epilepsy, options to skip photosensitive content, and alternative text-to-speech. However, the work is not completed. “We are currently conducting accessibility assessments to identify additional areas for improvement,” says Hind. “And we’re making changes to reach out to organizations and communities with disabilities at TikTok to raise their voice and provide better service to all of us.”

Editor’s recommendation

Last month, Google introduced a similar real-time captioning feature in Chrome. Use machine learning to generate captions for most online videos, such as podcasts and phone calls. Instagram users may also have found a new “caption” sticker in the story. It transcribes audio without third party applications.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos