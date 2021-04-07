OnePlus Watch Practice: Lots of Promises for Only $ 159





Sure, I was pretty skeptical before I unboxed my first smartwatch from OnePlus. The name OnePlus Watch is a good name. For $ 159, less than half the price of the Editor’s Choice winner Apple Watch Series 6 (starting at $ 399), it won’t work on the iPhone, but it offers many of the same features as Apple’s market-leading ones. I will. Wearable.

Right now I’m testing it for only one day, but so far my skepticism seems unfounded. The OnePlus Watch costs $ 159 and offers a large color touch screen, built-in GPS, 2GB of storage, a 402mAh battery that promises two weeks of power, and the ability to make and receive calls. It also features health and fitness features such as over 110 workout type support, automatic jogging and running workout detection, quick heart rate alerts, guided breathing, stress detection, and blood oxygen saturation measurement. We have abundant preparations. Be prepared to spend over $ 159 to find all these features in other wearables.

We are currently testing the OnePlus Watch. My full review isn’t ready until next week, but I have some ideas to share by then.

The bigger it is, the better it is

When it comes to wearables, aesthetics are important. After all, if you don’t like what it looks like, you probably don’t want to wear something on your wrist every day. From a design standpoint, OnePlus Watch has its strengths and weaknesses.

This watch is too big for me. With a 46.4mm case, it’s one of the biggest smartwatches I’ve tested. To explain the context, let’s compare it to the Apple Watch you’ve probably seen. Now, the largest watch in Apple’s current lineup has a 44mm case, which means the OnePlus Watch is even bigger.

From left to right: Apple Watch Series 6, OnePlus Watch, Polar Grit X

After testing the little Garmin Lily, I have a new appreciation for the little wearable. Lily, packed a lot in a 34mm case, has become my everyday driver not only because of its features, but also because of its stylish and feminine design.

If you have a small wrist like me, or just prefer a small watch, that alone may make you think of something different. On the other hand, if your wrists are large, they can look good. And in that case, the size of the watch is actually an asset. That’s because it has a large display that provides enough space to display metrics and notifications.

Aside from the case size, the OnePlus Watch is less than 0.5 inches (0.43 inches) thick and weighs 2.6 ounces with a Fluoroelastomer (synthetic rubber) strap and 1.5 ounces without a strap. It’s water resistant to 5 ATMs, so it’s safe to swim with. Overall, it feels safe, comfortable, and fairly light on my wrist. I slept last night and wore it in the shower this morning without any problems.

Aesthetic appeal

The OnePlus Watch is a compelling wearable that makes the transition from work to the gym to the night out. The stainless steel case and black strap give it a distinctly masculine look. The 2.5D curved glass surface with a series of subtle rings around the bezel makes it more attractive. At first, I couldn’t put my finger on what those rings reminded me of. Then I looked at the press release and saw OnePlus call it the “CD pattern”. This is a good explanation.

Several other smartwatch makers, including Apple and Garmin, have released large and small models of products with several different case and strap colors and materials to appeal to a wide range of future users. The only other model announced by OnePlus is the Cobalt Limited Edition version, with few details. The price and availability have not yet been announced, but the model is made of a hypoallergenic Corbalt alloy. According to OnePlus, it is twice as hard as stainless steel and has excellent corrosion resistance. Its surface has also been upgraded to specially treated sapphire glass with a Mohs hardness of 9 out of 10.

According to a OnePlus spokeswoman, the company plans to sell only black straps in North America, but the watch is compatible with third-party bands. To make it a little more feminine, I replaced the stock band with a white band from Polar Grit X (a standard 22mm quick release strap) and it worked fine.

Recommended by editors Responsive touch screen and intuitive navigation

The 1.39-inch, 454 x 454 pixel AMOLED display on this watch is bright, beautiful and extremely responsive.

Many other wearables, such as the $ 329.95 Fitbit Sense and the $ 229.95 Polar Ignite 2, may feel a bit lag because they don’t respond to touch input on the first attempt. I don’t have that problem with the OnePlus Watch. In my limited testing, the screen was as responsive as the Apple Watch. This is a good thing.

stay tuned

Given its low price and robust feature set, the OnePlus watch looks pretty promising. Next week, we’ll be testing everything from blood oxygen and stress apps to calling and music control.

Stay tuned for all the details. In the meantime, check out the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro reviews. Also, for more wearable options, see Best Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker Recommendations.

