Q & A: Product Differentiation and Navigation of Changes by Materials Science-Med-Tech Innovation





Changes can be difficult. And the constant change can be truly astounding. The medical device industry doesn’t immediately come to mind when discussing change. This is because the industry is tightly regulated and changes are often conservative. A modest approach to change was important because the patient’s life was at stake. There is no room for error.

However, since mid-2017, the European medical device market has changed significantly. The European Union has announced Regulation (EU) 2017/745. This is now known as EUMDR. Over time, many companies were scrambling as they began planning their regulations. They were anxious for clarity. MDR has introduced more auditing, scrutiny, and accountability to the industry and has begun a cycle of year-over-year change. Combined with the mass acquisition and sale environment, combined with the pandemic that caused widespread panic and shutdown, it’s no wonder we all now feel a little more sensitive to change.

Things are improving as the medical device market moves into the second quarter of 2021. It’s cautious, but the reason for optimism is clear. Selective surgery, which decreased by 20-40% in 2020, is recovering and medical facilities are well equipped to operate in the current environment. Medical device manufacturers around the world are focused on developing new products, which should drive significant market growth.

Med-Tech Innovation News met with Managing Director Mandeep Sidhu and Oliver Healthcare Packaging Technical Lead Tommy Smith to discuss their role in the healthcare supply chain. The company recently introduced a range of new packaging materials into its portfolio with differentiation and sustainability in mind. On April 21st, we will be attending a webinar entitled “Designing Complex Sterile Packaging Applications”. You can register here. ..

Tell us about Oliver and your role in the medical device market.

MS: Of course. Oliver has partnered with DuPont in the 1960s to develop adhesive coatings and has been part of the medical supply chain since packaging with a newly discovered material known today as Tyvek. .. Fast-forwarding for over 50 years, Oliver is now a global leader in healthcare packaging with operations throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe. Healthcare packages are often considered part of a medical device. This is because the packaging keeps the medical device safe and sterile when in use. Healthcare packages are professional and highly regulated, so expertise is essential to providing best-in-class support to our customers.

So where you are coming, Tommy?

TS: The entire team needs to know healthcare from sales to operations, but with a wealth of technical expertise, I’m leading the effort at EMEA.

Tell us a little about yourself.

TS: Of course. I started my career at a major medical device manufacturer (MDM) over 15 years ago and have been involved in healthcare packaging ever since. My education is polymer science and technology, and my PhD is polymer engineering. Materials science and development have always played a major role in my career. Joining the Oliver team allowed us to focus on developing new bespoke materials with our local film manufacturing partners.

Why is experience so important in medical packaging as opposed to food packaging?

MS: If you sell a backer card that holds a catheter that doctors and nurses open in the operating room, it’s not a deal. Rather, it’s a trade-off between understanding the customer’s application, understanding the challenges faced by the end user, and designing the optimal solution with that in mind. Simply put, first and foremost, the industry is about building partnerships. From medical devices to drug therapies to biologics, there are new products that have been consistently developed and commercialized. In order to catch up with demand and lead the market, deep specialized knowledge is required. We operate in a highly competitive market, and having the right packaging partners can make a big difference in the speed of commercialization.

TS: Up to that point, I’ve had a huge impact on the timeline involved in material development. This is a clear advantage of Oliver. There is a real need for a better understanding of materials science and a deeper connection between packaging converters like Oliver and material suppliers. By working closely, you can create customized solutions for your customers and have a timeline of years to months. It is important to be able to develop or customize the packaging material at the time of creation. For high-end, high-value, complex devices, understanding at the component level the materials that have helped solve difficult challenges can be a real impetus for growth and even sustainability.

Let’s talk about sustainability. How does it work with packaging?

MS: Sustainability has been central to our decision making, especially for the last 12 months. Sustainability has different meanings from person to person, so I can share my view on how this is being actively considered at Oliver EMEA. First is the supply chain. Where do the supplies come from? Are they locally sourced? Ensuring that you are working with a local partner is important to your supply chain’s ability to reduce costs, sustainability, risk mitigation, and respond quickly to change. There are many people in the industry who rely on foreign materials. Weeks on the boat are not sustainable or cost effective, especially in highly competitive markets. Since I started Oliver, my focus has been to partner with the best EMEA to strengthen my technical and operational capabilities to get as close to the supply chain as possible and to be flexible to our customers. Was to.

TS: Sustainability, by definition, can only go in a few directions. This is an industry where customers want what they need, what they need. The product must be sterile and safe to use. With that in mind, we need to look at innovation. Frankly, the device can cost thousands of dollars, but the package costs only a few dollars. Recycling is important, but it is not always a realistic or primary concern. That will change in the future. But what can you do for now? Our focus at Oliver EMEA involves a shift in thinking. For example, how can we create a more sustainable package that emits less carbon dioxide and is functionally equivalent? How can the actual material be changed to achieve sustainability? Low levels of material in the waste stream can have a significant impact on achieving sustainability.

So did sustainability play a role in the new material you recently launched?

MS: Of course. Sustainability has been an important focus for us in terms of supply chain diversification. This is important to enable continuity and consistency. We also prioritized local procurement to eliminate unnecessary environmental impacts as much as possible. In addition, as Tommy explained, this launch was a key customer differentiation, so it was also about identifying flexible and open-minded partners when it comes to material development and customization.

What is one last idea you have for our readers?

MS: Having worked with the Oliver team for three years, we can confidently share that this team is relentlessly focused on what is important to our customers. We all know that progress can be seen where there is focus. This is our pride. That is what sets us apart. Our customer focus is our way of helping our customers win, in combination with material development and product customization.

TS: Yes, I agree. I add that providing a true partnership and giving someone an understanding of something new or innovative that could be beneficial is what we were trying to do here. Speeding up our customers, reducing costs and differentiating are the reasons we do what we do.

