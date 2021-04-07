5 Tips for Smartphone Voice Tools





It’s been 10 years since Apple integrated Siri into iPhone software and mainstreamed voice-launching assistants. But assistants are just one of the voice-driven tools in the ever-growing audio toolbox of smartphones. Your device can also be a digital recorder, dictation machine, podcast production studio, and more. Here’s how to get things done with more conversation and less typing.

1. Get more from your assistant

You’ve probably already introduced Apple Siri, the Google Assistant for Android (and iOS), or Samsung Bixby during the phone setup process. You may have already tried it by listening to the weather forecast or setting a timer. However, the biggest challenge when using voice assistants is knowing the various tasks the software can handle and the devices it performs (tablets, speakers, smart home hubs, automotive systems, streaming TV boxes, etc.).

2. Create a voice memo

The Notes app is great for writing down simple ideas, but recording audio clips can be even faster. The assistant can also open the app. You can also record interviews with relatives for family history archives and school projects.

The phone recording app works just like a physical recorder presses the record button to start and then press pause or stop to stop the session. The end result is an audio file that you can play, transfer to your computer, or back up online. There are many third-party apps, but your phone probably has its own free recording program.

The Apples iPhone includes the Voice Memos app, and the Googles Recorder app for Android can be downloaded for free from the Google Play store. Samsung has a Voice Recorder on many Galaxy phones, but we’re also making it available on the Galaxy and Google app stores.

3. Type by speaking

Do I need a personal assistant to get dictated or find typing difficult? Your mobile phone can convert your spoken language into text. Simply find the microphone icon on your keyboard or search bar, tap it and start speaking, and the word will appear on your screen.

If you want to dictate long text, such as an email message or a section of an ongoing novel, to a word processing app, you need to call the punctuation by name. For example, start a new paragraph by saying how long the sentence ends or a new paragraph.

The voice recognition feature may be on (or off) by default, so check your settings. Apple’s site has guides for using the dictation feature on your device, as well as Google for Android systems (and the Gboard app for iOS). Bixby has its own Dictate feature, which is described on the Samsung site.

4. Send a voice message

Audio clips share the sounds of your world. Your assistant can receive and send a text message, but if you can’t type it at this time, sending a voice is also helpful.

To send an audio clip in the Apples Messages app, press and hold the sonic icon in the message box to record the clip. You can preview it before sending it. (To save space[保持]Unless you select an option, audio clips are automatically deleted 2 minutes after you listen. )

The Google Messages app for Android sends voice messages in a similar way. Simply press the microphone icon in the conversation to record the clip you want to send. However, be aware that if you want to send a message to someone on another phone platform, you may need to record the clip in another app and send the file as an attachment.

5. Record a podcast or song

Podcasts have replaced blogs as a medium of self-expression for many. If you are thinking of starting your own show, you don’t need a lot of expensive equipment. Free or cheap apps such as Spotifys Anchor, Podbeans Audio Recorder, Spreaker Studio for Android and iOS provide recording and editing tools on your mobile phone and provide a platform for publishing and distributing podcasts.

