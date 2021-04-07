Singapore-based retail analytics firm Trax will raise $ 640 million in Series E, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and BlackRock–TechCrunch.





COVID-19 has forced many retailers and brands to adopt new technologies. Retail analytics unicorn Trax expects this openness to innovation to continue after the pandemic. The Singapore-based company today funded 640,000 Series E to expand its products by combining computer vision with cloud-based software to allow physical stores to manage inventory, merchandising, and operations. Announced that it has raised $ 10,000. The round included primary and secondary capital, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and repeater BlackRock. Other participants included the Sony Innovation Fund by new investors OMERS and IGV.

Prior to this round, Trax had raised $ 360 million in primary funds. JP Morgan acted as a Trax placement agent in Series E, with total funding to date of $ 1.02 billion. Trax did not disclose a new valuation, but reportedly reached unicorn status in 2019. Last year, it was reported that it was considering a public offering, but CEO Justin Behar didn’t comment when TechCrunch asked if Trax was planning an IPO.

Founded in 2010, Trax is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Brazil, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Israel, Mexico, Japan, Hungary, France, Russia and Australia. According to the company, it serves customers in more than 90 countries.

Behar told TechCrunch that the new money will be used to make large investments globally. [go-to-market] The strategy and technology of our flagship retail watch solution, seeking ways to make it easier for retailers and brands to continue their digital journey. Specifically, we will use capital to accelerate continuous innovation growth and triple down across core vision, machine learning, IoT and market technology.

Launched last year, RetailWatch combines hardware such as computer vision, machine learning, cameras and autonomous robots to collect real-time data on the availability of product shelves. Send alerts when stock is low, fix pricing errors, and see if your planogram or visual merchandising product labeling plan is adhered to. Retail Watch currently focuses on center shelves, where packaged products are normally in stock, but plans to expand into categories such as perishables and produce.

The funds will also be used to expand Traxs Dynamic Merchandising, a partnership with the on-demand work platform Flexforce, and Shopkick, the shopping rewards app Trax acquired in 2019, into new markets over the next 1-2 years. ..

Finally, there are many opportunities to assist retailers in the process of digitalization, expanding into new use cases for products developed in-house and through potential acquisitions.

In the early days of the pandemic, retailers had to deal with the surge in purchases as customers emptied their inventory shelves while preparing to stay home. Purchasing patterns changed dramatically as the pandemic continued, and in April 2020 Forrester reported that COVID-19 reduced global retail sales by an average of 9.6% worldwide, resulting in a loss of $ 2.1 trillion. , Expected to take about 4 years. For retailers to overtake pre-pandemic levels.

In a recent report, Forrester found that despite spending cuts, nearly 40% of retailers and wholesalers quickly increased their tech investment and, in some cases, implemented projects in weeks.

The pandemic revealed that the retail industry is not prepared for sudden changes in demand as consumers face long-term empty shelves and out-of-stocks in key categories, Behar said. These extreme changes in consumer behavior, coupled with global supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, changing channel dynamics (such as e-commerce), and declining brand loyalty, have evolved customers into brands and retailers. Forced the development of new strategies to meet the needs of retailers.

He hopes that the willingness to adopt new technologies will continue after the pandemic. For example, retailers can try in-store navigation, improved browsing, loyalty programs, new checkout and payment systems, and more to bring shoppers back to the physical store.

Trax’s RetailWatch, Dynamic Merchandising, and Dynamic Workforce Management solutions, which were under development before the pandemic, have definitely fueled the need for innovative digital solutions to address long-standing retail problems, Behar added. ..

For example, Retail Watch supports online ordering features such as displaying products available to online shoppers and having a clerk process an order. Dynamic Merchandising, on the other hand, allows brands to find on-demand workers for in-store execution issues, for example, when new inventory is needed. It will be delivered to the location immediately.

Other technology companies focused on retail analytics include Quant Retail, Pensa Systems, and Bossa Nova Robotics. According to Behar, Trax is scalable, flexible, and scalable, with multiple integrated technologies and data collection optimized for each store, including IoT-enabled shelf edge cameras, dome cameras, and autonomous robots. It is differentiated by a cloud-based platform that combines methods. Image taken from a smartphone. Enables complete and accurate store coverage.

Proprietary computer vision technology is specially designed for retail use and identifies individual SKUs on shelves, regardless of category. For example, Behar says he can distinguish between nearly identical or multiple products, deal with visual obstacles such as products hidden by strange angles or different items, and recognize price tag issues. Said.

Like many innovative solutions, he added, our most meaningful competition comes from legacy systems deeply rooted in the retail industry and fear of change. Certainly, as a result of the COVID effect, interest in and adoption of digital innovation is accelerating, but this is our biggest challenge.

Chris Lee, director of SoftBank Investment Advisers, said in a press statement: Through its innovative AI platform and image recognition technology, Trax believes it is optimizing retail stores by enabling: [consumer packaged goods] Brands and retailers use data and analytics to implement better inventory strategies. We are pleased to partner with the Trax team to help expand our products and enter new markets.

