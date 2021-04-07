WhatsApp has added “Vaccines for All Sticker Packs”: Details:





WhatsApp has partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to announce a new sticker pack called Vaccines for All. Sticker packs are designed to allow users to “connect in a fun and creative way and express their joy personally” around the COVID-19 vaccine and continue to work during the pandemic. You can also thank the workers. In the statement. The sticker was designed by WHO.

At a press conference, WHO expressed hope that the new sticker pack aims to promote vaccine intake as the COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out worldwide. The COVID-19 vaccine will be a game changer, but for now we need to wear a mask, physically distance, avoid the crowds, ventilate the indoor space and clean our hands.

WhatsApp also said it is working to ensure that governments and organizations have accurate information about vaccines. We have already partnered with WHO and other governments, including India, to create a helpline for information on COVID-19. Over the past year, it has become clear that over 3 billion messages have been sent across these global helplines.

The company also said it has exempted the charges arising from sending messages via the WhatsApp Business API to support COVID-19 rescue operations.

Previously, WhatsApp added an animated WHO sticker pack for the Together at Home theme. WhatsApp said the pack was one of the most popular sticker packs and also introduced an animated format. The sticker pack also comes with text localized in 9 languages: Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

WhatsApp’s new vaccine sticker is available for Android and iOS versions of the app. Users can search for stickers by visiting the WhatsApp app’s sticker store.

Last year, WhatsApp also improved sticker search. Users can now enter or use emoji to search for specific stickers or browse common sticker categories.

