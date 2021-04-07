The Future Skills Center has announced $ 32 million in a project to help Canadian workers acquire skills as part of the impact resistance of the future workforce.





Toronto, April 7, 2021 / CNW /-Future Skills Center (FSC) today provides practical solutions to thousands of COVID-19 pandemic-affected workers and employers across Canada Announced funding for 64 innovation projects as part of its $ 32 million investment. And prepare the workforce for future opportunities and jobs.

Future Skill Center Center Decompression Futures (FSC-CCF) Logo (CNW Group / Future Skill Center)

Many of the projects explore new technologies and processes across the evolving or emerging industry sector, but some are designed to re-skill or upgrade workers evacuated due to the economic damage of the pandemic. There is. The project faces multiple barriers to full employment to navigate change, imagine the future, and acquire the skills and resilience to thrive in the workforce of all Canadians, especially today and tomorrow. We aim to help those who are.

Main highlights

Indigenous Innovations-These projects support indigenous values, indigenous economic development, learning methods and business practices. Thirty-three projects worth $ 17.7 million focus on providing equitable opportunities and access to indigenous communities.

Innovation without trial and error-Many projects seek to make and predict change by training people to work differently. Nine projects worth $ 7.8 million will invest in new areas or mobilize emerging industries such as cellular agriculture, sustainable fishing and robot manufacturing.

Rural and remote areas-Many projects aim to reach people in rural areas (67%), remote / isolated (35%), or northern communities (40%). These often include virtual training or learning via online platforms to foster locally grown industries.

New Technology-Many projects (47%) use innovation and apply it to their training and service delivery. Some people use augmented reality or virtual reality and new virtual interface technologies to transform training in all areas, from skilled trading to social services.

Inclusive Workforce-Almost two-thirds of the project creates a more diverse and equitable workforce for specific populations such as young people, women and indigenous peoples. Some projects aim to connect job seekers, who face multiple barriers to full participation in the workforce, with a path to training and employment.

The story continues

Estimate

“As we look forward to the post-reconstruction of the world, we know that the dynamic skills agenda will be central to Canada’s success in the ever-changing labor market. These partnerships across Canada are new designs. It’s a real-time application to help Canadian workers and businesses seize our future economic opportunities. ”

-Pedro Barata, Executive Director of Future Skills Center

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting certain groups of people and the industrial sector more disproportionately than others. These impact-resistant projects, funded through the Future Skills Center, Contribute to the discovery of innovative skills development and training solutions that support Canadian workers. Develop resilience in the face of sudden economic and technological changes. “

Carla Quatlov, Minister of Employment, Labor Development and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities

Quick fact

These 64 projects are funded as a result of soliciting proposals.

The project affects thousands of Canadians in all states and territories, as well as in different sectors.

60% of the projects focus on increasing workforce inclusion and equity to support populations with jobs that are particularly affected by the pandemic.

Over 70% of projects focus on or support young Canadians aged 16-28.

To date, FSC has invested C $ 138 million in 135 projects.

resource

Visit the landing page for this announcement.

Get more background information here.

Download multimedia assets from here.

To view all 64 projects, please visit this website.

Calling an action

Connect with partners in the skills development and training ecosystem across Canada in a community of practice.

About FSC

The Future Skills Center (FSC) is an advanced center for research and collaboration to prepare for successful Canadian employment. We believe that Canadians should be confident in the skills they need to succeed in a changing workforce. As a community across Canada, we work together to rigorously identify, test, measure, and innovate innovative approaches for assessing and developing the skills Canadians need to succeed in the next few days and years. And sharing. The Future Skills Center is founded by a consortium of members of Ryerson University, Blueprints, and the Canadian Congress Committee and is funded by the Government of Canada’s Future Skills Program.

Source Future Skill Center

Cision

To download multimedia, view the original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/07/c9965.html

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos