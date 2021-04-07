Samsung will add four more smartphones to its A-series lineup





When Samsung unveiled its latest A-series lineup last month, there was a lot of excitement and more questions. Readers wondered if they could see some of the cheaper models the company mentioned in its global launch in the near future. After waiting a few weeks, I finally got the answer. The Samsung Galaxy A4 25G, A32 5G, A12, and A12 join the A5 25G already announced on the US market.

The affordable 5G Galaxy A52 is Samsung’s A-series flagship.

We learned a lot about the Galaxy A52 5G last month, but in a nutshell, the A525G is essentially the flagship product of the Samsung A-series. Think of it like the Google Pixel 4a 5G. In addition to Dolby stereo speakers, it has a 90Hz, 6.5-inch AMOLED display. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and seems to have a camera setup that can run last year’s Galaxy A715G for that money.

Samsung A42 5G is one of Samsung’s cheapest 5G products to date. It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. The board has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can add 1TB of external storage using a microSD card.

On the back of the A42 5G is a triple camera stack with 48MP primary, 8MP ultra wide, and 2MP depth sensors. On the front is a 13MP selfie shooter.

The A32 5G is Samsung’s entry-level 5G phone with a 6.5-inch, 90Hz LCD. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset powers the phone with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Again, you can use a microSD card to add 1TB of storage.

The A32 5G camera settings are the same as the A42 5G camera settings, with one exception. There is an additional 5MP macro sensor. Both phones have a 5,000mAh battery, support 15W fast charging, and only work on networks below 6GHz.

Two new LTE models

In addition to the two new 5G phones, Samsung also announced two entry-level LTE phones, the Galaxy A02s and A12.

Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy A12 features LTE connectivity.

A 1.8GHz octa-core processor powers the A02, and the A12 comes with a 2.3GHz + 1.8GHz octa-core chipset. The A02 has 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. The A12 bumps into 3GB of RAM. Both have microSD slots that support up to 1TB of additional storage.

On the back of the A02 are 13MP primary, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro lenses. The selfie shooter clocks in at 5MP.

The A12 bumps slightly into the 16MP primary, 5MP ultra wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. There is also an 8MP selfie camera.

Both models feature a 6.5-inch, 60Hz LCD, and a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charge. Also, there are only two 2021 Galaxy A phones that come with Android 10 instead of the current version of Android.

Price and stock status

The Samsung Galaxy A42 will be the first to hit the market on April 8th, starting at $ 399.99. The Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G, and A12 will be available the next day for $ 499.99, $ 279.99, and $ 179.99, respectively. Watch the Galaxy A02 hit the shelves on April 29th and expect it to sell for $ 109.99. All models come with a 2-month YouTube Premium and a 6-month SiriusXM.

