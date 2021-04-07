IPhone 13 in matt black





According to Leaker Max Waynebach, Apple will offer a new matte black color option in the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup.

A recent YouTube video from EverythingApplePro used to share Weinbach’s leak stated that the ‌iPhone13‌Pro and ‌iPhone13‌ProMax have new matte black color options.

The color is said to be “redesigned graphite”, but it is actually a “borderline black” color. Apple also seems to be experimenting with an orange bronze-like color for the new iPhone, but Weinbach says it’s unlikely to be available.

Apple released a matte black iPhone with the ‌iPhone‌7 and ‌iPhone‌7 Plus in 2016, along with the glossy “Jet Black”.

Since then, the only true monochrome colors Apple has offered are the Space Gray on the iPhone 8, X, XS, and 11 Pro, the Graphite on the iPhone 12 Pro, or the glossy black on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12. is. However, none of these had a unique look that Matte Black could achieve.

“Black” iPhone 7 This is partly because the “iPhone” 7 was the last “iPhone” without a glass back that was needed since then to facilitate wireless charging. There may be. A prototype of the iPhone X with a glossy “jet black” glass back has been discovered, but until now there have been no rumors that Apple will bring back fans’ favorite colors and matte finishes.

Apple has filed numerous patents related to the improved matte black finish, so the company is clearly interested in using the matte black finish again at some point in the future.

Weinbach also said that the iPhone 13 has a 120Hz display that is always on, anti-fingerprint coating, improved sound quality during calls, flattened rear camera module, improved battery life, and portrait mode that makes better use of LiDAR. It features improvement. scanner.

Weinbach previously said that the 2021 iPhone will include more powerful MagSafe magnets, astrophotography, and the ability to shoot portrait mode videos, but Weinbach is about leaking the iPhone. Please note that there is no solid track record.

Apple is expected to return to the traditional September time frame to announce the iPhone 13 lineup. This will include model options of the same size, such as the 5.4-inch “iPhone 13” mini and the 6.1-inch “iPhone 13” and “”. ‌IPhone13‌Pro ”, 6.7 inch“ ‌iPhone13‌ProMax ”

No major design changes are expected for the 2021 iPhone, but you can expect faster A-series processors, 120Hz ProMotion displays, smaller notches, Qualcomm’s new 5G modem, and up to 1TB of storage.

