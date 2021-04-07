The ring has a big plan for smart security gadgets, centered on radar





Video doorbells need to be very careful when it comes to notifications. Too few can miss what you want to know. If there are too many, the cell phone will explode with noise, probably due to the paper bags being blown off on the patio or people walking on the sidewalk. Ring has been trying to improve the process from the beginning.The new flagship doorbell, the $ 249 Video Doorbell Pro 2 and the $ 249 Ring

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Timeout Cam Wired Pro have a built-in radar sensor. According to Ring’s Chief Product Officer Jason Mitura, the new radar rig consists of two transmit antennas and four receivers. It works like any other radar system found in self-driving cars. The two transmitting antennas transmit chilpa waves in a clear pattern, he explained to PopSci over the phone. It goes and hits something and reflects. The receiving antenna then measures the time and phase shift of what is received. This allows you to make calculations.

These antennas enable new features such as a bird’s-eye view that provides an overhead map of the object path across the doorbell coverage area. Ring hopes that this additional layer of information will help give owners more context about what’s happening around their home. The bird’s-eye view feature is still in its infancy, but it provides a convenient visual demonstration of more accurate 3D motion sensing technology. Now you can see the position, velocity, and angle of movement of the object.

Radar has received the most attention for its flashy new features, but it’s just a small part of the sensor array and software platform that makes Ring Pro Doorbell 2 and Ring Timeout Cam Wired Pro work. The optical camera has also been upgraded to provide square video with a height of 1,536 x 1,536 pixels. This is much better at tracking luggage sitting on the ground in front and looking at people from head to toe. The camera also features HDR imaging to prevent your face from disappearing in the shadows and the sky from blowing away when it’s bright. But according to Ring, the real benefit is that it combines optical and radar sensors with algorithms that continue to upgrade and process all the data that comes in from them.

What are the goals of this new technology? To prevent false notifications and focus on alerting people to what they want to know.

Why radar?

Radar has appeared in more and more home appliances in recent years. Google has installed it on Pixel 4 smartphones and the new Nest Hub with sleep tracking. Ring used similar technology in its automated security drone, which it unveiled last year. Self-driving cars use this technology on a regular basis in conjunction with numerous oversensors such as lidar and cameras to check the road. That external investment helped reduce the price and size enough to fit inside the doorbell.

Optical cameras do know exactly what’s happening in the scene, but radar adds a completely different way of observing. Ring founder Jamie Siminoff says that with the addition of sensors, we can get closer and closer to 100% accuracy. For me, 100% is 5 years and everything we warn is against what you tell us you want. He knows it’s unlikely that it’s practically achievable, but diversifying the types of sensors inside can dramatically improve things.

According to Mitura, radar is a natural companion to optical cameras that perform computer vision because of the different capabilities of the two techniques. He explains that both techniques affect reflexes. Radar acts on invisible reflections. Computer vision acts on the reflexes you can see. At some level, they seem to be the opposite. Therefore, radar may be able to obtain better visibility, especially if the reflecting object appears to have problems identifying the optical camera.

Ultimately, all the information from the sensor array ends up as data processed by the on-chip machine learning module as part of the overall effort to make motion sensing more accurate.

Attach the radar to the ring flood flood cam wired pro

These are the first ring products to include radar sensors, but Siminoff hopes that this technology will continue to play a role in future ring products. For now, it’s only on the more expensive flagship model, but that may change in the future. He says my plan never keeps anything at the high end. Over time, I hope this will be incorporated into more and more products. Low power usage can be useful for incorporation into battery products. Then you can consider other technologies that layer in the same way.

However, even introducing radar into the wave of this first product poses considerable challenges. It was a nightmare to tune the actual sensor and make it work on the doorbell itself, says Mitura. Its ultra-compact. There is a wall. Comes with a cover. Basically, all these reflexes bounced around. We had to figure out how to integrate the antenna into the doorbell without causing all this interference. The company turned to the software and tweaked the material as much as possible before writing code that would help remove some of the inevitable interference.

This kind of development comes from the fact that the hardware and platform work together. This was a ring plan from the beginning. Ring Door Bell Pro 2 and Ring Flood Flood Cam Wired Pro already offer an upgrade in motion sensing accuracy, but the company says it’s just the beginning. Mr. Siminoff is excited about what he can do in a year or two because it takes time to develop. For us, our five-year goal is to provide a better context faster. When someone opens the app, can they digest information about what’s happening in and around the house without having to look at a lot of cameras?

Mitura is similarly excited about future possibilities. These are the early days of this, he says. The beauty of OTA [over-the-air updating] It means that you can cast magic on these things over the years. Future promises are usually best made with a grain of salt when it comes to gadgets, but Ring has a solid track record of adding many features to even the oldest hardware with updates. Obviously, some of the older models don’t have access to radar, so this new generation is a milestone for the company, but we plan to update the hardware and work together. It will get better and better by ignoring that nasty raccoon on your patio.

