T-Mobile wants 5G lead on $ 60 home internet, free phone

T-Mobile US Inc. is about to break out of the pack in 5G races with the introduction of wireless home broadband services and free phone giveaways.

Starting Wednesday, people in some areas will be able to sign up for an Internet service with an average speed of 100 megabits / second for $ 60 per month. This service requires a receiver and Wi-Fi gateway combination device near the window.

Wireless Home Internet Provider PriceSpeedLocationsDatacapInstallationT-Mobile $ 60100 Mbps Part of 100+ Cities noneself-installVerizon $ 70300 Mbps Part of 12 Cities noneself-installAT & T $ 60 * 10Mbps Some Areas 1GB $ 99 * Bundle with TV or Mobile Services Is necessary

The service will be available two years after Verizon Communications Inc. launched 5G Home Internet, but so far the technology has been slow to spread. T-Mobile plans to target cable companies that dominate the home broadband market directly and serve areas with sufficient wireless network capacity.

T-Mobile has also launched a phone trade-in promotion that allows anyone with a working phone to redeem a $ 300 Samsung 5G phone or get half the price of an Apple iPhone 125G. I can do it.

Roger Entner, an analyst at Recon Analytics, said: “They want to launch 5G quickly, not only because of their important bragging rights, but also to reduce the cost of providing services.

T-Mobile is Verizon and AT & TInc in building a mid-band 5G network with the acquisition of Sprint a year ago. I got enough radio waves to lead the year. T-Mobile estimates that it will have as many as 8 million home broadband customers in five years.

DowDraper, Executive Vice President of New Products at T-Mobile, said:

“We believe there are ample opportunities for our products to handle significant usage.”

Not everyone is optimistic given the poor track record of wireless home broadband and incomplete signal reception compared to fixed-line connections such as fiber.

New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin said in a note Wednesday that T-Mobile will reach about 4 million subscribers by 2025, half of its goal.

“I don’t know what the demand for this product will be,” Chaplin wrote. “It’s slower and less reliable than a cable.”

