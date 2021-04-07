THX’s Onyx is a small USB-C headphone DAC that supports master quality audio.





When it comes to mobile audio, the sound of mobile phones and headphones may not be enough. This is especially true if you prefer a set of wired cans to wireless. For ultimate audio on the go, you may need a high-definition player or a combo of portable digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and amplifiers. Many options are already on the market, but today the immersive audio and video technology company THX has added its name to the list. The company used its first consumer hardware, Onyx, to replace traditional DAC amplifiers with a smaller, more powerful alternative.

Like many of our competitors, Onyx is a USB dongle with a cord on one end and a headphone jack on the other end. The USB-C plug is magnetic and can be looped back and attached to the body of your audio accessory when not in use. The company proposes to wind the headphone cable and use it to keep everything tidy. Three LEDs on the front indicate the quality of the audio you are listening to, with standard, high resolution, Direct Stream Digital (DSD), and Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) options. The device comes with a USB-C-USB-A adapter so you can use the latter even if your laptop doesn’t have the former.

Inside, Onyx has a THX AAA-78 amplifier chip. The company states that this is not only the highest power mobile THX achromatic audio amplifier configuration, but also the first portable DAC / amplifier to use this component. THX explains that AAA-78 makes Onyx as powerful as a desktop DAC or amplifier setup, but much smaller. This chip reduces three types of distortion by up to 40dB, maximizes output power, and achieves more dynamic range and sound pressure level (SPL). Of course, it also guarantees pristine sound quality, or, as THX says, “highest fidelity audio.” The ESS ES9281PRO DAC is also useful for lifting heavy objects, a component known for its ability to provide studio-like sound quality.

THX designed Onyx to support the aforementioned MQA or master quality audio due to the aforementioned high fidelity limits. The master contains the original details of the recording, or how the music was tracked during a studio or live performance. MQA tech captures and authenticates the audio and then “folds” it to a file size suitable for streaming (MQA literally calls it “music origami”). Onyx includes an MQA renderer that “expands” encoded files from services such as Tidal to reproduce all complex sounds. For example, its streaming service offers millions of MQA tracks as part of a more expensive Hi-Fi subscription.

Onyx is compatible with any device that has a USB-C port, or a USB-A jack if you want to snap the adapter. This includes PCs, Macs, Androids and iPads. The device works on the iPhone, but requires Apple’s Lightning to USB camera adapter to use it. Finally, Onyx is only compatible with that version of the operating system, so you need a PC running Windows 10.

THX Online is available today for $ 199.99 (209.99 / 199.99) from both the company’s website and Razer. Razer has worked with THX in the past to certify Opus headphones and Hammerhead Pro True Wireless earphones for immersive audio. In addition, THX explains that Onyx can also improve the sound quality of games and movies. That means it needs to be nicely combined with the Razer laptop line.

