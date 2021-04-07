IOS 14 running on over 90% of all iPhones prior to WWDC and iOS 15: Report





According to the latest analysis by a business analytics service company, iOS 14 is currently running on over 90% of all iPhone models. The next version of the mobile operating system, iOS 15, is scheduled for the coming months and is typically announced before and after Apple’s annual WWDC event. Back in December of last year, 81% of all iPhone models released in the last four years were already running iOS 14, and by late February that number had increased to 86%. Apple released iOS 14 to the public last September, and its adoption has been very effective for nearly seven months.

According to data shared by business analytics service company Mixpanel, iOS 14 is used by 90.44% of iPhone users. It’s impressive to see such adoption in less than seven months since it was released to the public in September 2020. The data also show that 5.07 percent of users are still using iOS 13, while 4.49 percent of users are still using older operating systems. These percentages have been measured until April 5th.

Data show adoption of iOS 14 through April 5, 2021 Photo by: Mixpanel

iOS 14 is reaching more users, and the latest data isn’t surprising when you look at the growth numbers Apple shared last December. The Apple Developer website stated that 81% of all iPhone models and 75% of all iPad models released in the last four years are running iOS 14 and iPad OS, respectively. The website shows that iOS 14 adoption increased to 86% and iPad OS adoption to 84%, measured on February 24, this year. So while Apple doesn’t share the latest data on iOS adoption, it’s not surprising that 90% adoption will be seen in about two more months under the iOS 14 belt.

The latest beta firmware, iOS 14.5, is currently being tested and, at the time of release, faced a misunderstanding about certain features that users believe can choose the default music service for Siri requests other than Apple Music. But Apple has made it clear that the new features aren’t based on Siri intelligence. This means that as you learn to better understand your listening habits, they can improve and even change over time.

What is the best phone under Rs? 15,000 in India now? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. After that (from 27:54), we will talk to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos