Quorn and Rocket seek solutions to alternative protein shape, texture, and taste challenges





Quorn Foods and Roquette offer food technology innovators around the world a unique gastronomic experience in this sector by mimicking whole meat fillets amid questions about both the sensual and nutritional quality of meat substitutes I would like you to introduce the solution.

This task is done through the latest FutureFood-Tech Innovation Challenge, which aims to unleash new talent within the industry and enable collaboration opportunities. Future Food-Techs’ latest innovation tells applicants that they are looking for materials and processing technologies to improve the taste, texture, sustainability and affordability of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. It was sponsored by Unilever, who reported it, and Kellogg’s, which was looking for a product. Supports digestive health. Each winner of the challenge has developed its own technology on an industrial scale with the French start-up 77 Foods, which boasts patented plant-based fats that are very similar to animal fats in both pots and mouths. It was the Brazilian company Fibervita. Launch an upcycled ingredient portfolio of sustainable, versatile, versatile, healthy, clean labels, allergens, gluten, and GM-free Cassaba-based fibrous ingredients.

Quorn Challenge: Technology to help poultry achieve a full-muscle food experience

In the latest Innovation Challenge (applications are accepted until May 7th and winners will be announced June 22-23), Quorn Foods, which currently uses mycoprotein primarily in the range of meat substitutes, Looking for a company that leverages technology to create realistic whole poultry muscles in shape, texture and taste. It has informed applicants that it may address one of the key challenges associated with providing a complete product or creating a complete cut plant-based experience. The product can be cooked in a variety of ways, including casserole, grilled and roasted, or eaten as a chilled deli-style product.

Tim Ingmire, SVPR & D at Quorn Foods, told Food Navigator: The world needs to eat less meat and it is important to make it easy for people to switch from animal protein to other protein sources such as Quorn. Therefore, it is important for the alternative protein industry to replicate as many types of meat as possible, and the entire poultry muscle is a very popular source of animal protein, and I have not yet replicated well. Believe in us. Realistically creating nutritious and sustainable products makes the job even more difficult.

He added: “As the first pioneer of alternative proteins and the world’s leading meat-free brand, we recognize the importance of creating delicious, nutritious foods that support the adoption of more sustainable diets. I’m looking for a breakthrough to be able to mimic the cooking experience with whole chicken cuts. “

The challenge of the latest Future Food-Tech innovation is to bring the whole chicken cut and gastronomic diversity to the meat sector.Image: Getty / dropStockRoquettes Challenge: Plant-based products that provide consumers with a new gastronomic experience

Meanwhile, French plant protein supplier Rocket aims to collaborate and innovate with product companies that develop new foods that contribute to new plant-based gastronomy.

These new dishes offer a new taste, texture and a whole new gastronomic experience, using plant-based ingredients that are better for people and the planet. Last year, the company signed a three-year pea protein supply deal with US-based Beyond Meat to see dazzling new dishes and work with food innovators to help them get to market faster. He added that he was looking forward to helping him. Categories include plant-based meats, dairy products, drinks, nutrition and bakeries.

Sergio Neves, Head of Open Innovation at Roquette, said: As a major supplier of alternative proteins, there are great opportunities for a food revolution with plant-based foods. To enable this revolution, we need a new generation of creative food entrepreneurs in the new food ecosystem. Thanks to this Future Food-Tech Challenge, we aim to create innovative and differentiated plant-based food and nutrition products and highlight the companies that will shape this future food ecosystem.

Animal-based foods have compelling plant-based equivalents

He told Food Navigator that the company expects to use more plant-based protein in different forms and dishes, both at home and in restaurants.

Rocket, which is at the forefront of pea protein development, has accompanied the development of a number of new plant-based foods that have been differentiated from soy-based products.He told us that most of the recent growth of plant-based foods is related to the development of plant-based milk and plant-based hamburger patties.

These new developments participate in improving the gastronomic experience when sushi, beef burgundy, ham, camembert, or other animal-based foods have compelling plant-based equivalents. Applicable to any company that contributes to differentiated plant-based foods, whether it is related to a particular protein, technology, formula or position.

Oliver Katz, Conference Producer at FutureFood-Tech, said: Work with QuornFoods and Roquette to launch these innovation challenges, inspire new solutions to the most pressing problems faced by today’s food producers, and partner with corporate leaders to expand innovation for start-ups .. I can’t wait to learn about new solutions from ambitious innovators and how they propose to tackle the two major challenges facing the future of food.

