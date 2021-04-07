Outriders Review: Turn the Predators Page-Shooting Game





Outriders will be added to the predatory shooter Canon in a timely manner. Since Borderlands, I’ve seen many new games trying to become the new king of this genre. Some, like Destiny 2 and The Division 2, have succeeded with a lot of effort, while others have failed. There seems to be a curse in this genre.

Then came Outriders. It stunned the idea of ​​a live service model. Instead, he claimed to offer a cohesive single-player experience with RPG mechanics, lots of loot, and endgames to get people interested. You can also collaborate with up to two others.

Outriders impressed me where things like Anthem and Godfall weren’t. It corrects the gameplay element. The story is good and the game gives you loot. More importantly, all the loot is worth collecting. The whole game seems to have been freed from the curse of the predators, even if they stumbled on the spot.

Outrider Review: Gameplay

Outriders is a third-person cover-based shooter with an RPG mechanic. Create a character called an outrider and choose one of four classes during the prologue. Each class has three different skill trees that you can combine to create an outrider that suits your playing style. Choose wisely, as each class has its own abilities, strengths and healing mechanisms.

When I played the Outriders demo a while back, I compared it to Destiny, Gears of War, and The Division. Outriders blends all these gameplay styles into new ones. It aims to be the jack of all trades and not the master of anyone, and it works relatively well. The game consists of different areas on the world map, with different local zones to complete the quest. Fight in a series of shooting ranges with many enemies. Certainly, the same enemy type (different skins) is repeated over and over, and after a while you start to feel the repetition.

Like other predators, you can team up with hordes of enemies and play Outriders with friends and strangers. Of course, you can play solo, but it can be very difficult to play solo if the difficulty is high. The game runs in World Tier: Levels that rank up to increase difficulty while improving loot drops. Outriders use the best World Tier available by default.

At higher difficulty, even the most basic enemies can easily kill you. Their purpose is to get the most out of your assault rifle and cross-map you. You also have tanks and enemies in close proximity that are rushing you, snipers who always know where you are, and grenades that are mysteriously often thrown to flush you out of the cover. Mini bosses absorb your bullets like a sponge, and your perhaps divine power is overwhelmed in the face of what they can do. Boss battles are often wars of attrition and pose artificial challenges.

Outriders have a lot of rewards and can be a lot of fun. But it can also annoy you endlessly. If you’re like me, you refuse to lower the World Tier and instead throw yourself into battle over and over again, trying new strategies each time. On the one hand, I enjoy this, but its fun and thrills tend to diminish in the face of the next challenging battle. This bittersweet cycle continues throughout the game.

Outrider Review: Story and Settings

Outriders occur on the planet of Enoch, and humanity is the last hope of survival after the collapse of life on Earth. You play as a pioneer outrider with the goal of establishing your first base in Enoch. But after landing, things get worse and we come across what people later call anomalies. This electromagnetic storm kills people instantly, destroys electronics and causes a certain fate. In a strange twist of fate, Storm spares you.

You will be a perverted person with divine power. Then, while pursuing your goals, you’ll be caught up in a brutal conflict between two rival factions.

The Outriders story isn’t groundbreaking, but it’s very useful. I enjoyed folklore and exploring Enoch. There are lots of things to see and side quests to add personality to the monotonous world. I remember a quest you sent to find a woman who was taken to another Alterd. You will find them later and insist. I thought it was interesting.

Much of what you do in the main quest feels mediocre, but more inside stories, promises of information about conflicts and loot kept me moving. The dialogue isn’t the best at all annoying at points, but moving from point A to point B is sufficient.

Outrider Review: Visuals and Sounds

Outriders looks fine on the PC, but the ports don’t seem to be optimized. I played with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at 1440p with DLSS turned on. There were noticeable glitches, stutters, and frame drops even though the graphical and DLSS settings were different.

It’s not spectacular, but the sound is decent. I can hardly remember the score other than the theme of the main menu. Some in-game sound effects are great, including heavy footfalls, shield damage, and power activation. Some, like gunshots, are quieter than the stars. Some guns sound like toys and don’t feel heavy.

My colleague Marshall Onorov played the game on the PS5 and said it didn’t seem to be a problem. He noticed a consistent frame rate (more than the PC version can say), but nothing else stood out. Outriders uses a very monotonous color palette, choosing gray and brown over the light colors of armor and plants.

Outriders won’t win awards for exemplifying “next generation” visuals, but they look pretty good.

Outrider Review: Verdict

Outriders are good in many ways, but online requirements always prevent them. Despite playing solo, I lost a lot of review time due to server issues. At this point, you are familiar with the theme music in the sign-in menu. People Can Fly, the development studio behind Outriders, is very transparent on Twitter regarding server status and planned fixes, especially for known bugs.

This game has a solid foundation and I really enjoy it when it works properly. However, the always-online requirement is a major issue for single-player games. The Outriders launch issue shows why such an approach remains unnecessary. The game needs an online component just for multiplayer features, which is not a live service experience. Online issues exacerbated the enjoyment of the game, especially when Id was kicked out of the game during missions and boss battles.

However, Outriders are excellent predators. I won’t remove the Destiny 2 seat, but I don’t think I’m going to do that. The game gains its place by taking advantage of its unique merits rather than trying to copy anything else. Yes, you can see the impact (especially in the loot color scheme and cover system), but as I said before, Outriders are all trading jacks. People Can Fly can handle most of its shortcomings, but the game does what it needs to do. It breaks the predator’s curse.

