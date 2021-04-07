Can the new Apple Music icon give you a glimpse of iOS 15 for the first time?





It’s no exaggeration to say that Apple’s iOS software is starting to look a little longer. The final major design review took place in 2013, dramatically avoiding the company’s realistic skeuomorphism and adopting a clean, flat design for iOS 7. However, it seems that the iOS 15 card is finally back with a little texture.

Rumors stem from a brand new app icon that was quietly released by Apple yesterday. The new Apple Music for Artists icon (below) is simpler and more streamlined. And it features a shadow of shock, horror. (If you’re ready to join the iOS ecosystem, check out Apple’s Best Deal.)

New Apple Music for Artists icon (right) and older version (left) (image credits: owned by Apple / Future)

Now, at first glance, the new logo on Apple’s artist-specific music stats app may seem trivial. The audience for Apple Music for Artists is naturally small, and the average iPhone user doesn’t even see the new icon on the home screen.

The strange thing here is that the new icon is very similar to another new iOS icon for a relatively small audience. Designed for content producers, the App Store Connect icon has recently been updated in exactly the same style, with a white background, a thin outline, and yeah, shadows.

This is urgent information. See the App Store Connect icon created in the style of macOS Big Sur. However, Apple has updated the Apple Music for Artists icon. This is now in the same style. Is this in iOS 15 with the new material design? pic.twitter.com/MD7nVfcdvIA April 6, 2021

see next

Well, that may not seem like a big deal, but Apple has updated two iOS app icons. As many users have noticed, these new designs are quite similar to the icons introduced in macOS Big Sur. In other words, skeuomorph and flat design (Hello, Pneumocystis Luffy rhythm) it is located in the middle of.

The icon is pretty similar to the one on macOS Big Sur (image credit: Apple)

Putting these coincidences together, Apple is starting to look like it’s planning to make iOS look like macOS. That said, iOS 15 is much less, well, it could be flat. And because some corners of the internet are suffering from flat design fatigue, a more three-dimensional iPhone UI could become popular (assuming the reaction to the macOS Big Sur icon was initially mixed). Also).

There are already a lot of leaks on the iPhone 13 doing the round, but it seems that it’s not just the hardware that’s doing the new paint. And with Apple’s virtual WWDC event confirmed in June, you’ll know exactly what iOS 15 will look like in just a few months. If you want the best iPhone experience available here right now, check out today’s best iPhone 12 deals below.

Best iPhone 12 Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

Unlimited data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

2GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

75GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

2GB data

read more:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos