Google I / O will be back as a virtual event from May 18th to 20th – TechCrunch





When the pandemic arrived in the United States early last year, companies scrambled to figure out what to do with long-standing face-to-face developer events. For Apple and Microsoft, that meant virtualizing what companies were doing with different outcomes.

For Google, that meant stopping I / O all at once. The company canceled the traditional developer conference at Mountain View at Shoreline Amphitheater, California each May.

Concerned about the health and safety of developers, employees and the local community, the company unfortunately will not hold any I / O this year in line with recent shelter orders from the local Bay Area County. .. at the time.

After a year’s vacation, the show is set to return in virtual form. Google today sent you a regular puzzle invitation. Please note that this event will take place May 18-20. (9 to 5 Google props for resolution.) Like other vintage online-only events these days, this version of the developer conference is free and open to everyone. (Live, we’re assuming it’s not “olive”, but it’s hard to say for sure based on the figure below.)

Google has joined many companies that will continue to host virtual events in 2021. Although aggressive vaccine deployments have begun in the United States, there are still many questions and concerns about the spread of the virus in large rallies. Traditionally held outdoors. Apple recently announced a second virtual version of WWDC set up in June, but Microsoft’s build will run from May 25th to 27th.

