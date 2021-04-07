COVID vaccine available to students at the University of Michigan at Michigan Stadium and elsewhere





Ann Arbor, Michigan The University of Michigan has announced that students will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Michigan Stadium and several other locations.

Currently, residents over the age of 16 are eligible to register for the vaccine in Michigan. Therefore, the University of Michigan also allows students to make reservations. Vaccination reservations are free, but students must register in advance.

Before scheduling vaccinations, students should do the following:

Not actively infected with COVID-19 in the last 10 days

Not quarantined at the time of vaccination

14 days before receiving COVID-19 vaccination, no other vaccine

Have not received monoclonal antibody therapy in the last 90 days

You can get both vaccinations at Ann Arbor. (This applies only to Pfizer and Moderna. Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose.)

Date: April 14th to 15th

Address: 432 North Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48502

Vaccination Types: A single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine assigned by the State of Michigan to the University of Michigan to vaccinate college students over the age of 18.

Total Available Bookings: 800 (500 additional doses are also available from the Genesee County Health Department)

To register: Students who have previously completed the Blue Queue survey and created a MyUofMHealth account are already enrolled to receive invitations to schedule vaccination appointments as the supply allows. Check your MyUofMHealth.org account for more information and email the invitation from [email protected] after Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Note: Click here if you have not yet completed the Blue Queue survey or would like to renew your vaccination interests.

Date: April 15-16

Address: 3145 ANN ARBOR-SALINE RD, ANN ARBOR, MI 48103

Vaccine type: Single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided in partnership with Meijer.

Total available appointments: 2,000

To register: Send a text message to GoBlue at 75049 or visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0064.

Note:

Vaccinations are free for students over the age of 18.

You will need to show your insurance card at the time of booking.

Schedule invitations will be emailed to all pre-registered students on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Date: April 16th

Address: 19000 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn, MI, 48126

Vaccination Types: A single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine assigned by the State of Michigan to the University of Michigan to vaccinate students over the age of 18.

Total available appointments: 200

To register: Students who have previously completed the Blue Queue survey and created a MyUofMHealth account are already enrolled to receive invitations to schedule vaccination appointments as the supply allows. Check your MyUofMHealth.org account for more information and email the invitation from [email protected] after Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Note: Click here if you have not yet completed the Blue Queue survey or would like to renew your vaccination interests.

Date: April 17th-20th

Address: 1201 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 (1st floor)

Vaccination Types: A single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine assigned by the State of Michigan to the University of Michigan to vaccinate students over the age of 18.

Total available appointments: 4,000

To register: Students who have previously completed the Blue Queue survey and created a MyUofMHealth account are already enrolled to receive invitations to schedule vaccination appointments as the supply allows. Check your MyUofMHealth.org account for more information and email the invitation from [email protected] after Monday, April 12, 2021.

Note: Click here if you have not yet completed the Blue Queue survey or would like to renew your vaccination interests.

