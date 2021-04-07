The Apple App Store and Google Play have brand new digital magazines.





San Diego, April 7, 2021 / PRNewswire /-With health and wellness at the forefront, many companies are struggling to take on the challenge of already doing a “wellness spin”, while others are struggling. A whole new perspective on the industry, which has traditionally been slow to change. One such company is Wellness RE, a digital magazine that introduces real estate wellness.

“We are all looking for ways to lead a healthier life. WellnessRE Magazine aims to help our readers create a home environment that supports a more comfortable, enjoyable and healthy lifestyle. “Masu,” says founder Sheila Alston. “Living a more sustainable life doesn’t mean you have to live in a grass hut off the grid,” she laughs, “we spend a lot of time at home. With small changes. Even you’ll be amazed at how much it affects your mood every day. “

Wellness real estate is nothing new. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness real estate industry in 2018 is worth $ 134 billion and is growing by more than 6% each year. Alston features a different wellness lifestyle community on all issues, bringing together healthy housing professionals from across the country in different areas such as architecture, design and home biology to share their insights every month. ..

“Helping clients easily prioritize self-care, connect with nature, create a better sleeping environment, boost their immune system, reduce stress and create a space that protects the planet,” contributed a wellness architect. Kate Humble says it was featured in the January issue of Wellness RE.

Alston wants to spread the news about real estate wellness and bring awareness of the incredible potential that our homes must support our health. The Global Wellness Institute discovered that “the way our homes were built in the last century strengthens the lifestyle that makes us sick, stressed, alienated and unhappy.”

“Not all of us may have the opportunity or ability to move into the wellness lifestyle community, but we certainly learn how to make our home a more comfortable and healthy place to live. You can, “she concludes.

Imagine if the house can do it all for our health. Well, you don’t have to do it anymore. It’s never been easier to get a copy of Wellness RE Magazine available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

www.wellnessREmag.com

