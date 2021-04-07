Breland: High-tech giants help the economy recover





I am very honored to be able to attend the Silicon Valley Recovery Roundtable in 2020, formed by Mayor of San Jose, Samrikard, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are tasked with making policy recommendations to local and regional governing bodies to ensure that our region is in the best position to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and recover from economic effects as quickly as possible. The 59-member roundtable was composed of leaders and innovators in the business, labor, non-profit and education sectors.

The Roundtable released its report in August, focusing on four key areas of focus. Safe resumption of the economy, ensuring the recovery of the most vulnerable members of the region, enabling the survival and prosperity of local businesses, innovating and better normality.

In a sense, the report draws attention to the serious economic consequences of a pandemic and depicts a dire situation. Unemployment in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties has quadrupled from 2-3 percent in June 2019 to 11 percent in June 2020, with some sectors hit particularly hard. For example, the restaurant and hotel industry lost more than half of its jobs between 2019 and 2020, with a total of nearly 130,000 jobs lost in the San Jose Metro area alone.

The report also highlights the disproportionate impact of pandemics on low-income and color communities in Silicon Valley. For example, in Santa Clara County, the Latin community experiences more than half of the positive cases, even though it makes up only 26% of the population. In addition, the prevalence of low-income zip code areas is twice that of the wealthier communities.

However, the report does not just focus on the negative effects of a pandemic. As we need to move forward together as a unified community, we provide clear recommendations and a concise plan to tackle the most pressing challenges we face.

One of the recommendations-centric organizations is Stanford Impact Labs. The mission of Stanford Impact Labs enables a team of scholars to work with leaders in the public, social and private sectors to tackle social issues using human creativity, rigorous evidence and innovative technology. Is to do.

Innovative leaders at Stanford Impact Labs will be held in the Silicon Valley Recovery Roundtable Report to enhance social and economic fairness through partnerships with local higher education institutions such as local community colleges and public universities. We are working on an approach based on these recommendations. .. Researchers from Silicon Valley academic institutions have partnered with local governments and nonprofits to propose the launch of up to 12 regional impact labs to devise and implement new solutions to improve overall regional equity. I am.

At the San Jose Evergreen Community College District, we are excited about this opportunity. It’s still in the early stages of planning, but we’re working with Stanford Impact Lab and other partners to bring this innovative idea to fruition. However, as higher education is affected by the COVID pandemic and its associated economic impact, funding for impact laboratories and other programs in these regions needs to be sourced from new and creative sources. There may be.

Hundreds of thousands of Silicon Valley residents have lost their jobs and homes during the pandemic and are living tragically, but one economic sector has not only managed to avoid the most devastating effects, but has also been pandemic for over a year. Prospered during: Technology. Among other things, these tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook have seen their value increase by hundreds of billions of dollars (according to market capitalization) from early 2020 to early 2021.

For decades, the Silicon Valley economy has benefited some people, leaving others behind.

A global epicenter of technology if we achieve a complete and equitable recovery that will allow our most hit and vulnerable neighbors to enjoy the benefits of the resilient economy of our region. People who benefit most from their place in relation to the land Innovation is committed to working with educational institutions to help fund the types of programs and initiatives that will help train and nurture the next generation of the community workforce. need to do it.

By working together to develop innovative and groundbreaking curriculum and training programs, higher education institutions and business, industry and technology leaders will deliver realistic and concrete results and impacts to all communities. Give and create more diverse and resilient programs and initiatives. And a fair workforce as we get out of the pandemic.

I support the entire Silicon Valley community and all those who call it home by supporting region-leading companies and their CEOs with an innovative and creative approach to fair recovery. We call on you to take the need seriously.

Dr. Byron D. Clift Breland, a columnist at San Jose Spotlight, is the Prime Minister of the San Jose Evergreen Community College District, which operates San Jose City College, Evergreen Valley College, Milpitas College Extension, and Community College Center for Economic Mobility. His column appears on the first Wednesday of every month.He can reach at [email protected]

