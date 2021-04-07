Facebook has no plans to inform 530 million users of the impact of the data breach.





Facebook hasn’t notified more than 530 million users recently published in the database after feature misuse before 2019, and currently has no plans to do so, a spokeswoman for Facebook said. Said today.

Business Insider reported last week that more than 500 million user profile phone numbers and other details were available in a public database.

Facebook posted on Tuesday’s blog post that “malicious actors” data before September 2019 by “scraping” profiles using a vulnerability in the platform’s tools for syncing contacts. Said that I got.

A Facebook spokesman said he wasn’t convinced that social media companies had “full visibility” that users needed to be notified. He also said that the user could not fix the problem and took into account that the data was published when deciding not to notify the user. Facebook says it closed the hole after identifying the problem at the time.

According to Facebook, the information collected did not include financial information, health information, or passwords. However, the collated data can provide valuable information about hacking and other misuse.

Facebook has long been scrutinized for how it handles user privacy, but in 2019, it broke with the US Federal Trade Commission to investigate allegations that the company misused user data. Reconciliation has been reached.

The Irish Data Protection Commission, Facebook’s main regulator of the European Union, said Tuesday that it had contacted the company about a data breach. He said, “There is no active contact from Facebook,” but we are currently in contact.

In the July 2019 FTC settlement, Facebook will need to report details about unauthorized access to the data of more than 500 users within 30 days of confirming the incident.

A Facebook spokesman declined to comment on the company’s conversation with regulators, but said they were in contact to answer their questions.

