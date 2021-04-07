WhatsApp business to sell more easily with new features





Sales in messaging are large in China, but probably not so much in the UK, but they are growing rapidly. Because exchanging multiple messages and photos to get product information is a hassle, WhatsApp has streamlined the ability to sell your product or service business using the WhatsApp Business app catalog. Today, they released two new features to make it even easier.

Why do you want to sell on WhatsApp? When a customer contacts you through messaging, which is becoming more and more common, you can immediately show the product or range of products to the customer, and it certainly makes sense for the customer to be able to buy immediately on the messaging platform. .. Send them a link to your website, and you risk losing attention and losing sales that you may have closed here and there.

A recent study found that 68% of adults worldwide are more likely than companies that can’t or can’t do business with or buy from companies that they can contact via messaging. With these updates, people and businesses will be able to buy and sell quickly. WhatsApp

New WhatsApp Business Sales Features

This means what’s new in WhatsApp Business today – the WhatsApp catalog is available and you’ll find new features to hide out-of-stock products.

Catalog management from WhatsApp Web / Desktop

The WhatsApp Catalog is a great way to find products and services. Today, you can browse over 8 million business catalogs on WhatsApp. This feature allows businesses to easily introduce and share what they offer. To make the experience even simpler, WhatsApp Business provides businesses with the ability to create and manage catalogs from WhatsApp Web / Desktop as well as mobile phones.

Details on how to create and manage catalogs from the WhatsApp web / desktop can be found here and this feature is now available to all WhatsApp Business app users.

Hide items that aren’t available

Introduced last Christmas shopping season, WhatsApp cards allow you to browse catalogs, select multiple products, and send orders to your business as a single message. But companies are telling WhatsApp Business that they need an easy way to let their customers know what’s currently available. Therefore, we do not order out-of-stock items. That’s why WhatsApp offers the option to hide certain items from the catalog and easily redisplay them when they are available again.

Here you can learn how to hide items in the catalog and this feature is beginning to be rolled out to businesses around the world today.

