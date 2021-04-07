Three notable automotive innovations in 2021





A panel of Canadian experts has recognized the three most important automotive innovations on the market this year.

Each year, the Canadian Automobile Journalists Association (AJAC) recognizes Best Safety Innovation, Best Green Innovation, and Best Technical Innovation as part of the AJAC Innovation Awards Program.

The voting panel consists of a group of professional members with expertise in engineering and technical reporting.

“AJAC judges will evaluate each of the named technologies one by one according to a comprehensive evaluation and analysis process. The winner will be determined by secret ballot to ensure complete objectivity,” said AJAC President. Stephanie Wallcraft explains. “Canadians can be confident that award-winning vehicles integrate some of the most important innovations in today’s automotive market.”

The best safety innovation

Honda’s curious next-generation front passenger airbag has earned the title of Best Safety Innovation. Currently available in Honda’s Acura Luxury division MDX crossovers and TLX sports sedans, this innovative new airbag design responds to data showing that more than half of all head-on collisions result in angled impacts. It was created. The new airbag design was created to provide better protection in these types of collisions.

The next-generation passenger airbag deploys in a V-shape with two wings protruding outwards, but remains connected via a mesh panel. This design is intended to catch and guide the occupant’s head and upper torso, facilitating movement towards the center of the airbag.

Developed in Ohio, Honda has made this airbag design available to other manufacturers through its suppliers.

This new airbag, called the “Catchers Mitt” under development, looks a bit strange, but it can help save a lot of lives.

Best green innovation

Ford’s new Power Boost full-hybrid driveline has won the Best Green Innovation Award for its actual fuel savings and emission reduction performance while using the latest electric technology to amplify power to the ground.

This full-hybrid driveline powers one of the most popular vehicles on the road, giving Canadian shoppers more power, more choices, less emissions, and more uncompromising. Good mileage.

The best innovation

The Best Innovation Award will also be given to Ford for the ProPower OnBoard system. Using components related to the award-winning full hybrid driveline, the Pro Power On Board system gives shoppers access to nearly unlimited high-power and power storage on the go. Whether you’re powering your home during a natural disaster or running tools and toys at a campsite or workplace, the ProPower OnBoard powers the F-150 from a hybrid engine generator. Change to a bank.

Not only is it cleaner and more efficient than running a traditional generator, it also takes up less space inside the truck box.

The ProPower OnBoard system has been awarded the 2021 Best Technical Innovation Award for its potential to make a concrete difference in how working owners use F-150 trucks.

