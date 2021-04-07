Top 5 Best Female Music Artists Streaming Now





Scientists say that: Streaming service algorithms like Spotifys may be more sexist than we think.

According to Dutch and Spanish researchers, the algorithms used to recommend music are unlikely to suggest female artists, less than 25% of the recommended tracks sung by women.

Although few female artists are in the music industry, the algorithm adds additional bias to rankings, Kristin Bauer, a professor of human-computer interaction who co-authored the study, told the Times this week. Fewer women will appear in the rankings as well as in the recommendations. Most of them are male artists who come first. What is presented to the user will be noticed. If you present it first, you will get more attention.

The Bowers discovery is bad news for the music industry, but there’s good news this week as well. Female artists dominate the best-of album category at next month’s Brit Awards, women make up four of the five candidates for the first time in history, and Hammersmith-born Arlo Parks has been nominated for a total of three awards at this year’s ceremony. it was done.

Parks is not the only emerging female artist to make waves in 2021. From her bedroom to viral TikTok star to Missy Elliott’s new favorite artist, these are currently the hottest female artists to stream.

Bree runway

Dave Bennett

Even if the Runways name hasn’t arrived on Spotify yet, she’s already a favorite artist of her favorite artists, screaming from Cardi B, Kali Uchis, Doja Cat, Amin, Kehlani, and her idol Missy Elliott. It is exposed. At the age of fifteen, a Ghanaian and British singer played in front of Michelle Obama at school (she still lived and grew up in Hackney) and anointed the American First Lady on the spot. It was done.

Since then, 28-year-old Runway has been a future-oriented pop star with music that pushes the boundaries between rap, soul and punk, from downtempo songs such as all night butter, silk vocals to recent songs. Has grown into. A charismatic rap track like Damn Daniel. Visually, she expects a leotard studded with 5-inch nails, ice-blue wigs, triple denim, and diamonds, similar to Chameleon. She also didn’t stop Covid from pushing her limits. Her latest tour took place on Instagram Live and saw her hire two fans and a projector to go around. [her] Living room to O2 Arena.

Hear: Her eccentric R & B single Apeshit was released last March and helped her idol, Missy Elliott, get the attention.

Celeste

PA

It’s been a year since Celeste won the Rising Star Brit Awards, and despite being locked at Kensal Rise’s home, the classic husky singer-songwriter keeps lockdown out of the way of superstars. Hmm. Her debut album, Not Your Muse, was released in January and won just three BRIT Award nominations.

Hear: Her secret song, Hear My Voice, was the lead single for last year’s movie The Trial of the Chicago and has just been nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award.

Arlo Parks

AFP via Getty Images

London Narparks is 20 years old and has already emerged as one of the biggest female singers (and poets) in 2021. Signed while in school and now acclaimed by Billy Eirish, her indie soul single addresses sexuality, depression and unrequited love. Her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, was released in January and was nominated for three BRIT awards at next month’s ceremony. This is the best solo female artist, breakthrough artist, best album.

Hear: Super Sud Generation featuring an opening refrain: When did we get so thin? / Start ketamine on weekends

Billie Eilish

Jack Planket / Invision / AP

OK, you’re pretty familiar with her gloomy and twisted pop music, but it turns out that we all have a lot more to learn about the real Billie Eilish. A new documentary, Billie Eilish: A small blur of the world will be released next month, giving early viewers a whole new dimension to 19-year-old Grammy winners, from self-harm to justin’s obsession with a secret boyfriend. Says Beaver showing.

Hear: Lo Vas a Olvidar, Eilishs haunts a new Spanish track with Grammy-winning Rosalia.

Gracie

Grace Barker, professionally known as Gracie, knows what it’s like to be virtually famous. Brighton-born 23-year-old Brit School isn’t new to singer-songwriters-she wrote pop loyalty hits, including Girls Aloud, from the age of 16-but despite the horrifying episodes of 2019. She made great strides during the pandemic, she was diagnosed with vocal cord nodules and temporarily lost her voice. She properly released a single titled “Alone in My Room (Gone)” shortly before the first blockade, acknowledging TikTok with much of her viral success.

Hear: Her groundbreaking collaboration single Dont Need Love spent nine weeks in the UK’s Top 40 last summer and was nominated for Best British Single at this year’s BRITS.

