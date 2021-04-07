Opinion | After working at Google, I will never let myself love my work





As soon as my HR complaint was filed, Google went from a great place to another company. It will protect itself first. I structured my life around my work exactly as they wanted, but it was the workplace I cherished and regarded me as one of many disposable employees. Only when I knew I was doing it made the fallout worse.

This process lasted nearly three months. Meanwhile, I had to meet the harassment one-on-one and sit next to him. Every time he requested a timeline update and expressed discomfort at having to continue working near the harassment, investigators said he could seek counseling, work from home, or take a vacation. I did. I later learned that Google responded similarly to other employees who reported racism or sexism. Claire Stapleton, one of the 2018 strike organizers, is advised to take a vacation, and Timnit Gebble, a senior researcher on Google’s ethics AI team, asks for mental health care before being evacuated. I was recommended.

I resisted. How can it help to be alone all day, except for colleagues, friends, and support systems? And I was worried that if I resigned, the company wouldn’t continue the investigation.

Eventually, the investigators confirmed my claim and found that my tech leader violated the Code of Conduct and harassment policy. My harasser was still sitting next to me. My manager said the HR department wouldn’t let him change his desk, work from home, or even take a vacation. He also told me that my harassers would get serious consequences and feel better if they could know what it was, but it certainly didn’t seem to have happened.

After raising my voice, I collapsed. It dredged my past betrayal that Id went into technology trying to overcome. Id left himself vulnerable to his boss and investigators, but in return he felt nothing was solid. I always avoided seeing harassment in the hallways and cafes. I was more and more easily surprised when people came behind my desk. My screams echoed throughout the open floor plan office. I was worried that Id’s performance evaluation would be bad, ruining the upward trajectory and further retreating his career.

I went for weeks without sleeping all night.

I decided to take three months of paid leave. I was worried that taking a vacation would make the progress of almost everyone public and return to promotion where it is considered a measure of engineer value and expertise. Like most of my colleagues, Id built my life around the company. You can easily take it away. Those on vacation couldn’t have gone to the office where I went to the gym and lived a social life.

Fortunately, I still had work when I returned. If anything, I was keen to be better than ever to make up for the lost time. We were able to obtain a very high performance rating for the second consecutive year. But it seems clear that I wouldn’t be a candidate for promotion. After I left, the manager I loved started treating me as fragile. He tried to analyze me. I suggested that I drank too much caffeine, couldn’t sleep well, or needed more aerobic exercise. It caused irreparable damage to one of my most important relationships. Six months after I returned home, when I broke the subject of promotion, he told me, “People in wooden houses shouldn’t ignite matches.”

