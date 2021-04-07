Nations’ first quantum startup accelerator, Duality, launches at UChicagos Polsky Center and Chicago Quantum Exchange





Duality gets the application through the website of the first cohort. Companies will be invited to apply and will be phased in until May 14, 2021. The program actively promotes diversity, fairness and inclusiveness, and recruits diverse applicants in terms of race, gender and ethnicity.

The Chicago region has played an important role in creating new science and technology, and Duality has taken quantum science breakthroughs in the laboratory to foster new businesses, create jobs and improve quality of life aspects. It provides important support for bringing to practical applications that you can. .. Zimmer, President of the University of Chicago. The program leverages the unique strengths of the University of Chicago and its partners to bring together industry, researchers, and venture capitalists to realize the potential of quantum science while mutually engaging in the University of Chicago’s research and academic mission. Bring profits.

Illinois is strongly committed to supporting the entire quantum research, and Duality will further strengthen the local ecosystem for technological development and commercialization.

The pure potential of quantum to transform the way so many sectors operate is consistent in just a few points in human history, and Illinois’s benefits in the quantum revolution are already centered around our state as leaders. I am doing it. Illinois has a diverse and formidable network of the world’s best quantum scientists, professionals and leaders, as well as the world’s best educational institutions. Governor JB Pritzker has two national laboratories, over 100 high-tech incubators and accelerators, and world-class research universities leading the world in business, engineering and science. As a leader in technology and innovation, it’s no surprise that the first quantum incubator accelerator in the United States will open at the University of Chicago Polsky Center in Illinois. This partnership between the university and the Chicago Quantum Exchange will give entrepreneurs in the field of quantum science and technology access to key resources that will work to transform tomorrow’s economy.

Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot said he is building the future of technology here in Chicago. From science and innovation to entrepreneurship, manufacturing and development, the program leverages the city’s extraordinary talents to prove the strengths of this wonderful city and its inhabitants.

The 12-month accelerator program focuses on the support and progress of companies building quantum technologies, products and applications, and related realization technologies. Effectively launched in July and continued directly when the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, each corporate cohort had the opportunity to access state-of-the-art facilities, offices and lab spaces, and each startup had unlimited access. You will receive $ 50,000 in funding.

The region is in a unique position to lead the field of quantum engineering and other deep technologies. That means the type of early-stage technology that relies on fundamental scientific advances to use innovation in the world. , The University of Chicago Scientific Strategy, Innovation, Global Initiatives. The cooperation of Duality Accelerator partners and the expansion of global reach will further enhance the scientific footprint of Illinois and the wider region.

An important feature of Duality is that it is based in Hyde Park, a city on the South Side. The University of Chicago, along with UIUC and Argonne partners, is actively developing a blueprint for comprehensive innovation in the context of quantum engineering and other emerging technologies, with the goal of being the economy of Southside residents and diverse people. It is about expanding target opportunities and promoting economic inclusion. business.

Derek Douglas, Vice President of Citizenship and Diplomacy at the University of Chicago, said: Comprehensive innovation efforts mean that investing in quantum research and innovation will not only create new companies, but at the same time work together to prepare for the South Side. Residents for businesses that grow with these new companies, and for the jobs they create. We want to continue working with our communities and our civil partners to enhance the access, education and training needed to achieve this goal.

