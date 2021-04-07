Street Fighter 5 teases Oro, Akira, and Rose in Season 5 gameplay





Capcom unveiled the gameplay of the following three characters (Akira, Oro, and Rose) from Street Fighter 5’s Season 5 Character Pass.

With the impending release of the next character batch for Street Fighter V Season 5, all three new fighters (Akira Kazama, Oro, and Rose) will have Capcomunleashed teaser trailers. Season 5 will feature a total of five combatants.

Dan Hibiki started Season 5 in February by joining the DLC character roster. Meanwhile, Akira, Oro and Rose will be released in the coming months. Capcom has not yet confirmed which characters will join the mix as the last newcomers of the season. Since the Mystery character has made up the DLC character since the last release of Street Fighter V, it is expected that the individual in question will be a particularly special person. Capcom has met fans’ curiosity elsewhere, but recently released three additional gameplay trailers for Season 5.

Recently, Capcom shared a teaser trailer with each of the three new combatants. Arriving later this month on April 19, Rose gets her own brief gameplay video and shows that she’s testing some of her moves on Ryu.

Oro receives a 20-second teaser clip that introduces some of his more aggressive battle antiques. Oro will be available this summer, but the official release date has not yet been finalized.

Finally, rival school Akira Kazama is at the center of the stage with her own short trailer. At the time of writing, Capcom has not confirmed Akira’s launch window.

Each of these additions brings something special to the table, especially in terms of Street Fighter nostalgia. For example, Rose, one of Street Fighter’s most powerful characters, made his series debut in 1995 with “Street Fighter Alpha: Warrior’s Dream” over 25 years ago. The hermit, known as Oro, first appeared in the brand’s 1997 entry, Street Fighter III. Akira Kazama is not a traditional street fighter character as he participates in the Season 5 roster as a guest fighter. But her role in the rival school means she’s still the hero of the classic Capcom fighting game.

As with any other DLC release of the title, players can expect to receive more than just the character when downloading each content pack. Each character comes with 3-10 additional colors for special titles, battle costumes, and default costumes.

Street Fighter V can be played on PC via Steam and PlayStation 4 platforms.

