Samsung’s Galaxy A series starts at $ 110 for 4G and $ 280 for 5G phones in the United States





Samsung’s Galaxy A52 will sell in the US for $ 500 on Friday-but in black.

Samsung

Samsung’s lineup of cheap Galaxy A phones will arrive in the United States this week. Five new models start at a minimum of $ 110 on the 4G-enabled Galaxy A02S and up to $ 500 on the Galaxy A525G. With the new lineup, Samsung will get one of the cheapest 5G phones on the US market, the $ 280 Galaxy A325G. (The following are ways to compare Samsung’s 5G-enabled Galaxy A series phones with each other and with the Galaxy S20 FE with 5G.)

Last month, a major South Korean electronics maker unveiled its new device at its second Unpacked event in 2021. In the past, we’ve booked a global launch event for the more expensive flagship phone, but the focus on the Galaxy A device reflects the nature of today’s phone purchases. More consumers are looking for affordable models instead of spending $ 1,000 on high-end devices.

According to Strategy Analytics, three-quarters of Samsung phones shipped worldwide last year were Galaxy A devices. In the United States, where the market for expensive phones is often larger than in many other regions, according to Strategy Analytics, A-family shipments outnumber the flagship Galaxy S lineup by 26% to 19%.

“We’re actually establishing brands that these consumers may have bought flagship devices a couple of years ago in the past. Instead, get the right innovation at the right price. I like the new devices that come true. “Drew Blackard, Vice President of Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, said in an interview prior to the news.” It’s a really interesting layer of the market. “

Starting this week, US customers will get four phones that Samsung didn’t talk about in Unpacked (Galaxy A02S and A12 for 4G only, Galaxy A325G and A425G for 5G) and Galaxy A525G.

Samsung has stabilized the price with last year’s A-series model. The A02S will be available for $ 110 when launched on April 29th, and the A12 will be available for $ 180 when launched on Friday. The A32 5G starts at $ 280 on Friday, the A42 5G starts at $ 400 from Thursday, and the A5 25G starts at $ 500 on Friday. Of the three 5G phones, only the A42 operates on Verizon’s preferred ultra-fast millimeter-wave network. The largest telecommunications carrier in Japan also offers the 4G-only A02S.

AT & T will be equipped with Galaxy A52 5G and A12, and T-Mobile will be equipped with A52 5G, A32 5G and A12. T-Mobile’s metro prepaid business sells A52 5G, A32 5G, A12, and A02S. US Cellular sells the A525G and A02S. AT & T’s cricket prepaid business sells A32 5G, A12 and A02S. And Boost and Charter offer A02S. Samsung will also sell unlocked versions of the A525G and A02S.

Following last year’s $ 600 Galaxy A71, the high-end Galaxy A72 will not appear in the United States because its price and features are so similar to the Galaxy S20 FE. In September, Samsung announced FE, which stands for Fan Edition, for $ 700. Its selling price has been $ 300 cheaper than the regular S20 since the beginning of the year and $ 100 cheaper than the first Galaxy S21 of the year.

“We had some success with the A71 last year, but it overlapped a bit with the fan edition,” Samsung Electronics America’s director of smartphone product management, Stephen Hawk, said in an interview ahead of Wednesday’s news. .. “And thanks to our great success [the FE] In the US market, we do not intend to continue the A7 lineup this year. “

Blackard told CNET earlier this year that the company plans to offer more Galaxy FE models in the future.

The great impetus for Samsung’s A-series (and its cheap flagship model) over the last two years reflects the reality in which we all live. The design of the phone hasn’t changed much from year to year, consumers are holding the device longer, about three years in the United States, but the last two years. At the same time, the new coronavirus pandemic has hurt millions of people financially. High-end specs and state-of-the-art features are great for attention and buzz, but people still care about what they’re spending on the phone, especially now.

Various flavors of 5G

To attract price-sensitive buyers, Samsung reduced the initial cost of its Galaxy S21 device from $ 200 to $ 800 from last year’s S20 family in January. This is due to lower component costs and the recognition of the fact that the world is fighting a pandemic. .. The Galaxy A series further lowers Samsung’s price and offers Samsung one of the cheapest 5G phones in the United States for the $ 280 A32. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G sells for $ 300 on the T-Mobile network, while the TCL 10 5 GUW costs $ 400 on Verizon.

“We have promised to make 5G technology more widely available,” Jori Robinson, who works for Samsung Electronics America’s smartphone product management division, said in a previous interview with the news. “Taking 5G decisions off the table is part of a conscious step, so people can focus on choosing the right device for them.”

Last year, it marked the first big push by Samsung in the Galaxy A lineup in the United States. These models included four 4G LTE phones and two 5G devices. They ranged from $ 110 for the Galaxy A10 on Verizon’s network to $ 650 for the Galaxy A71 5G ($ 600 for other carriers without ultra-fast 5G millimeter-wave connections). This year, only two models are equipped with 4G phones and three sports 5G.

The A42 5G is the only model that utilizes millimeter waves, and Verizon is the only carrier that offers it. The device also accesses the slow and reliable sub 6Ghz 5G network built by Verizon. The A325G and A525G networks also work on AT & T and T-Mobile’s preferred low-bandwidth networks. The unlocked version of the phone will also work on other carriers’ networks, according to Samsung’s Hawk.

“When [the unlocked versions of the] With 32 and 52, you’ll have access to sub-6 ranges of Verizon’s network, “Hawk said. “Similar to the 42, which has no AT & T or T-Mobile specific variant, it has millimeter waves, and it supports millimeter wave ranges in the unlocked variant of that device within AT & T and T-Mobile. It will be something like. “

5G phone specifications

The Galaxy A32 5G, A42 5G, and A52 5G all come with a large battery, which allows for a two-day battery life. The A32 and A42 versions have a 5,000mAh battery, and the 52 has a 4,500mAh battery. By comparison, the Galaxy S21 contains a 4,000mAh battery, while the S21 Ultra contains a 5,000mAh battery. The two models below have a 15 watt fast charge and the A525G has a 25 watt fast charge.

Only the A52 5G is waterproof and dustproof and IP67 compliant, but all three come with a headphone jack, NFC for mobile payments, and a microSD card slot that expands your device’s storage capacity up to 1TB.

The A52 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD Plus Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is also Samsung’s Eye Comfort Shield, which automatically adjusts the blue light emitted by the phone based on the time. The A325G has a 6.5-inch HD + LCD Infinity-V display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and the A425G has a 6.6-inch HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

When it comes to new 5G model cameras, both the A32 and A52 have four lenses on the back. This includes Samsung’s first introduction of a macro camera on a smartphone, but the A42 has three lenses.

Samsung has introduced innovations in the past before introducing high-end devices to cheaper phones, but is increasingly testing the new features of the A-series. Blackard said the company calls the lineup an “innovation layer” internally. In addition to macro lenses, the Galaxy A52 also allows you to apply Snapchat’s AR lenses in fan mode directly from the native camera app. And the first quad camera array appeared at the beginning of the A lineup.

“This is becoming a very important layer for Samsung worldwide,” Blackard said. “We don’t get the flagship feature in a few years. In fact, we might be the first in this tier to get new and unique features.”

Check out the latest news and best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

The A52 5G has a 32-megapixel front camera and four rear cameras, including a 64-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. All three 5G models have up to 10x digital zoom.

All phones have an octa-core processor, but their horsepower is different. The A525G and A425G are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor. The processor is based on 8 nanometer technology and has clock speeds up to 2.2 Ghz. The A42 5G features MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 based on 7 nanometer technology with clock speeds up to 2Ghz.

The A325G and A425G have 4GB of RAM, while the A52 has 6GB. The A32 has 64GB of storage, and the A42 and A52 have 128GB.

The A32 5G can be unlocked using facial recognition or a regular fingerprint sensor, while the A425G and A525G have facial recognition and optical fingerprint sensors.

All three models run Android 11. The GalaxyA525G will receive 3 generations of Android OS upgrades and regular security updates for at least 4 years. The remaining A-series will only receive Android and security updates for at least 4 or 2 years.

4G model

The new 4G phones (A02S and A12) are aimed at prepaid customers who are sensitive to pricing. According to Samsung Hawk, most high-end devices have moved to 5G, but there is still a large market for 4G phones in the United States. The low-end A-series models “have always performed very well for us,” he said. “They have always been big volume drivers in terms of many units.”

Adding 5G will be expensive for some of today’s customers, but Samsung will consider speeding up connections to low-end A-series phones in the future, Hawk said.

The A02S and A12 feature an Infinity-V display and a 6.5-inch HD + LCD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The A02S has a 5-megapixel front camera and three rear lenses. It is a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth lens. Up to 8x digital zoom is possible. The A12 has an 8-megapixel front camera and four rear lenses (16-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth camera). There is a digital zoom of up to 10x.

The A12 features MediaTek’s 12-nanometer P35 with clock speeds up to 2.3Ghz, while the A02 uses Qualcomm’s 14-nanometer Snapdragon 450 with clock speeds up to 1.8Ghz.

Both have 32GB of memory, but the A02S has 2GB of RAM and the A12 has 3GB of RAM. Like the 5G model, both have a microSD card slot, allowing users to add up to 1TB of flash memory.

Both have a 5,000mAh battery, come with a 15-watt fast charge, and run Android 10. Only the A12 comes with biometrics, allowing the user to unlock the smartphone using the fingerprint sensor on the side. A02S requires a pattern, PIN, or password.

All new A-series phones are available in black, but some models, such as the A42 5G, may come with other variations such as white and gray.

