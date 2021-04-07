NSWC Crane Tech Transfer Office Wins Rapid Response Licensing Program Award from FLC, OSD> Naval Sea Systems Command> Saved News Module





Indiana Crane-Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center, Technology Transfer (T2) Office of the Crane Division (NSWC Crane) receives two awards from the Federal Institutes Consortium (FLC) and one from the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) Has won the award. The team received the COVID-19 Response Award and Technology Transfer Innovation Award from FLC and the T2 Advocate of the Quarter Award from OSD. All three awards were for work in the Rapid Response Licensing Program (RRLP).

“What is recognized by the FLC and the Department of Defense (DOD) should be recognized as the best and the best, which is incredibly humble,” says Jenna Dicks, director of NSWC Crane T2. “This award is our opportunity to highlight the great work done on the business side of cranes and homes. It is how well we are organized as an organization: a leader in technology and business. Is shown. “

According to award criteria, FLC COVID-19 Response award winners need to demonstrate T2’s commitment to responding to the pandemic of “providing significant and concrete social benefits, from local to global.” had. The FLC Innovation Awards are awarded to laboratories that significantly improve their T2 activities by successfully implementing innovative new methods such as internal and / or external programs and new tools and mechanisms. The OSD T2 Advocate of the Quarter Award “recognizes outstanding technology transfer efforts to promote the Pentagon’s mission.”

“These awards show all the amazing efforts of our scientists, engineers and inventors,” said Annie Bulllock-Yoder, NSWC Crane Technology Transfer and Intellectual Property Specialist. “Without them, there wouldn’t be a thriving T2 program. They’ve been very supportive of RRLP. From the beginning, when they asked concerns about offering royalty-free licenses, they got involved with interested companies. , Became an integral part of the licensing process and continued throughout the initiative. “

The NSWC Crane T2 team has developed RRLP, a special licensing program designed to rapidly transition federal R & D to the commercial sector to support the fight against pandemics and stimulate the economy. .. With the guidance of the NSWC Crane Legal Affairs Bureau and the knowledge and expertise of our national PIA partner TechLink, the licensing program was thoroughly planned and defined before it was made publicly available.

Under RRLP, NSWC Crane has an 18-month non-exclusive license for patents to combat the coronavirus pandemic and a one-year non-exclusive license for patents for commercial applications, with prepaid fees and royalties. Provided without payment. NSWC Crane has developed a streamlined standard language for licensing agreements and commercial development plans to make future licensees even easier. These efforts have given US companies and entrepreneurs quick access to lab technology and reduced lab licensing time.

“In just seven months, the program brought competition to the local startup pitch, expanded support for DoD accelerators and entrepreneurship programs, and led to an 80% increase in new licenses,” Bulllock-Yoder said. Mr. says. “We are thrilled with our current success and the benefits it has brought to our community.”

Most notably, the NSWC Crane moved the fever detection system to Green County General Hospital to screen patients and staff visiting the hospital. This technology increases the social distance of screening staff, avoids staff quarantine due to exposure to coronavirus, and limits the interruption of normal hospital operations.

“Through RRLP, we were able to simultaneously work on two seemingly contradictory forces: the dynamics between commercial activities to support economic growth and strengthening precautions for community health and safety.” Says Dix.

The crane team members for the FLC Technology Transfer Innovation Award were Dix, Bullock-Yoder, and Eric Van Wiltenburg, NSWC Crane Patent Attorney. Techlink team members were also honored-Associate Director Austin Reach and Senior Technology Manager and Software License Lead Sean Patten.

“Our program wouldn’t be like it is today without a partnership with Techlink and a strong relationship with Crane’s legal team,” said Dix. “Techlink offers a T2 perspective that no one else can get. They know the Pentagon and know the market. Together with them, they come up with ideas on new ways to commercialize technology. It’s invaluable to put out, and our legal team is an absolute “must have” to have an effective T2 program. They help us come up with innovative ideas for doing business and provide us with the expertise we need to succeed. “

The team will officially receive the FLC Award during the virtual event on Thursday, April 8th. Dix and Brock will also virtually attend the DOD Innovator Spotlight Series on April 20th to highlight RRLP.

About NSWC Crane

The NSWC Crane is a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) field activity with expeditionary warfare, strategic missions, and electronic warfare mission areas. The War Center is responsible for multi-domain, multi-spectral, full-life cycle support for technologies and systems that enhance the capabilities of today’s warfighters.

Join our team! NAVSEA employs a diverse, well-trained and skilled workforce, from students and beginner-level employees to experienced professionals and people with disabilities. We support today’s sophisticated Navy and Marine Corps ships, aircraft, weapons systems, and computer systems. We are continually looking for engineers, scientists, IT and cyber professionals, and trade and other support professionals to help the US Navy protect and protect the United States. Please contact NSWC Crane Human Resources ([email protected]).

