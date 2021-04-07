Apple is preparing to launch the Find My ecosystem (updated)





While still waiting for Apple to announce its own view on Tile, the company launched Find My service to companies participating in the MFi scheme, allowing manufacturers to unbox and incorporate location detection into their devices. I will be able to do it.

Update: Since publishing this, Apple has made the following announcements: Additional information will be incorporated below.

“Apple today announced an updated Find My app that allows third-party products to use the private and secure search capabilities of the Apples Find My network, which consists of hundreds of millions of Apple devices. I will. “

Now it’s there

For over a decade, Bob Borchers, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, has used Find My to help customers find lost or stolen Apple devices and protect their privacy.

We are now using the Find My Network Accessories program to provide more people with the powerful search capabilities of one of our most popular services, Find My. I’m excited to see how Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof are using this technology and can’t wait to see what other partners are creating.

To support this, Apple has released a new app called Find My Certification Asst. Compatible with devices running iOS 14.3 or later and iPad OS 14.3 or later, this app allows accessory makers to ensure that their devices are properly configured for use with the Apples Find My network. ..

Used only by MFi licensees. According to Apple, the Find My Certified Assistant is used to test the detection, connectivity, and other key requirements of the accessories you develop that incorporate Find My network technology.

FindMy Network is a cloud source network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices, and users can use the FindMy app to find missing iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and soon third-party FindMy network-enabled accessories. Helps you.

Apple has announced that it will open Find My to third-party devices at WWDC 2020.

The decision appears to be in response to pressure from U.S. and European regulators asking whether Apple is profiting from introducing products that compete with Tile and other lost-and-found tagging systems. I did.

Belkin has announced the first product to support Find My in CES2021. The SoundFormFreedomTrueWireless earphones are wireless Qi compatible earphones that were originally planned to go on sale in March or April.

VanMoofs’ latest S3 and X3e bikes, Belkins SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless earphones, and Chipolo ONE Spot Item Finder make up the first group of innovative third-party accessories that work with FindMy.

Can you find my AirTag?

The tool debuts as Apple again suggests that the long-awaited, perhaps mythical AirTag may not yet be on the market.

Apple hasn’t said anything about these things, but given the rumors that they’re going to introduce them for almost two years, it’s very hard to avoid feeling late. .. We recently heard that they charge wirelessly, cost $ 39, and measure fairly specific information of 32 x 32 x 6mm for mythology.

How to use

Devices in the FindMy network use Bluetooth wireless technology to detect missing devices and items nearby and report their approximate location to the owner.

The entire interaction is end-to-end encrypted, anonymous, and consumes very little processing or battery power.

If your device picks up unrecognized accessories that may be essentially traveling with them, you will even get a warning, you will be told if someone tries to track you.

When you configure the accessory, an encryption key pair is created. The owner’s Apple device holds both the private and public keys, but the accessory has the public key and broadcasts it. This public key is retrieved by a nearby device and shared with Apple servers, but this information can only be retrieved by the device owner.

The developer app exposes some additional insights into how the system works.

The item is considered to be in a predefined state, such as Nearby or Separated. If you lose your device, you can trigger a detached state and the system will help you find the item and alert users near your device. If the tracked item is not found, the system will provide the last known location.

Apple recently updated the Find My app with new ones that include keys, bikes, and backpack icons.[アイテム]Added a tab. You can see this information yourself on your Mac. Just type find my: // items in Safari.

How about a company?

The security of your system depends on the one device used to configure FindMy Accessory Tracking, which is paired with the Apple ID used on your device.

This is great for consumers, but it can limit the enterprise rollout of technology. This is unfortunate given the increasing use of Apple products across the enterprise.

To realize the potential in these markets, we will probably need to develop ways to assign and share device ownership privileges, such as through family plans and managed identities. These can serve as an aid to equipment tracking and security and should improve actual efficiency in some scenarios such as health, exploration, and warehousing.

Note: Apple is also announcing draft specifications for chipset makers that will be released later this spring. This will allow third-party device makers to take advantage of Ultra Wideband technology on U1-powered Apple devices.

