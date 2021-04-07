Changing the page date does not improve the ranking





Google’s John Mueller advises that changing the publication date of a web page will not improve your search rankings unless the content has undergone major changes.

Mueller will provide this advice at the Google Search Central SEO hangout recorded on April 1st.

The site owner sends a question to Mueller about updating the date in the website’s photo gallery with every small change.

They ask Mueller if updating the publication date will benefit Google search result rankings.

The question is related to photo galleries, but Mueller’s advice applies to changing the publication date of any type of web page.

Site owners often ask for variations of this question. Google believes that content may be rewarded for appearing to be newly published. But Google’s algorithms don’t work that way.

Read Mueller’s answers to the following questions.

There is no ranking advantage for updating the publication date

Mueller first discusses user experience considerations when updating the publication date of a page when making minor changes.

Site owners can update the date and time of web pages at any time, but Mueller suggests that it can be misleading in some cases.

“You can be sure that every time you make a change to a web page, you can update the date and time on the page. Shuffle your photos in a misleading gallery about updating dates just because you’re shuffling photos. So, from the user’s point of view, it’s a bit annoying. “

Mueller further states that he does not recommend updating the date and time of web pages frequently, but that it does not affect search results.

“I don’t think anything will change when it comes to searching, and I’ll never rank these pages differently in a search just because I’m changing the date and time of the pages.”

Again, Mueller advises not to update the date on the page after making small changes. He recommends updating the date only if you make significant changes to the content.

However, if you’re stuck with a CMS that updates dates automatically, that’s fine. It won’t hurt your site.

“That is, if the CMS does this by default and you can’t control it, it’s a good idea to go unnoticed. If you do this manually, every time you make a small change, such as shuffling an image. It’s like tweaking the date to. It’s a good idea to skip it and update the date only when you actually make significant changes to the page. “

Listen to his full response in the video below:

Mueller’s recent advice is consistent with a blog post I wrote in 2019, instructing site owners not to “artificially” update articles on new dates.

“If an article changes significantly, it makes sense to give it a new date and time, but artificially add to the story without adding important information or other compelling reason for the update. Please do not update. “

In that blog post, Mueller states that Google doesn’t always show dates in search results, even if the page contains dates. Google chooses not to display the date if it is not relevant to the content.

“Google will display the date of the page when the automated system deems it appropriate to do so, such as a page that may be time sensitive, such as news content.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

