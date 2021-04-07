Apple will start implementing privacy notifications for new apps in the coming weeks





(Reuters)-Apple Inc announced on Wednesday that it will begin enforcing new privacy notification rules in the coming weeks, warning that digital advertising companies such as Facebook Inc will have a negative impact on sales.

Apple hasn’t disclosed the exact date, but said notifications will be required when the iOS 14.5 operating system becomes available in the coming weeks.

One-time notifications require the app developer to ask the user for permission before the app can track activity across third-party apps or websites. Experts in the digital advertising industry say the warning could allow more users to deny permission.

Apple announced the move last June, but said in September that it would delay the change to give digital advertisers time to make adjustments. Some developers have already voluntarily displayed notifications.

Apple states that it is offering developers an alternative advertising tool prior to the change. One tool provides a way for advertisers running app-installed ads to see how many people have installed their app after an ad campaign without revealing information about individual users. Another tool, called private click management, allows advertisers to measure when a user clicks on an ad in the app to go to a web page, but doesn’t expose data about individual users.

The tool is intended for use by software developers, but Apple added information about the tool to one of its consumer privacy guides on Wednesday.

Facebook said in December that it would display a pop-up notification because it didn’t want Apple iPhone users to lose access to the app.

(Report by Stephen Nellis of San Francisco, edited by Leslie Adler)

