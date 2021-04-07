Supreme Court rules in favor of Google in multi-billion dollar API copyright disputes





On April 5, 2021, in a long-awaited decision on copyright conflicts over the Java SE application programming interface (API), the Supreme Court ruled 6–2, Google’s use of line 11,500 in the Java Code Declaration was ” We have ruled that it constitutes “fair use”. Google used only the amount of code needed to transform its work into a “very creative and innovative tool for the smartphone environment” (in this case the Android mobile operating system). Google LLCv. OracleAmerica, Inc., No. See 18-956.

This decision came as a result of nearly 11 years of complex proceedings, implying two limitations of current copyright law. First, the law stipulates that copyright protection cannot be extended to “ideas, procedures, processes, systems, operating methods, concepts, principles, or discoveries.” 17 USC § 102 (b). Second, the law provides that copyright owners cannot prevent the “fair use” of copyrighted works by others. § 107. First, the district court ruled that Java code was a “system or method of operation” and was not copyrighted under copyright law. At the Court of Appeals, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals remanded the case for another trial on the issue of fair use, arguing that both the API declaration code and its organizational structure could be copyrighted. It was. Oracle, 750 F.3d 1339, 1354 (Fed. Cir. 2014). Google has failed to file a discretionary appeal with the Supreme Court seeking a review of the Federal Circuit’s copyright decision. Google, Inc.v. OracleAmerica, Inc., 576 US 1071 (2015). Upon remand, the jury admitted that Google had shown fair use. Oracle has again appealed to the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals. The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals has assumed all factual questions in Google’s favor, but whether these facts constitute “fair use” is not a matter of facts for the jury, but a matter of law. I decided. 886 F.3d 1179, 1193 (Fed. Cir.2018). Having decided on the legal issue, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals reversed, deciding that Google’s use of the Java API was not fair use. Google then filed a discretionary appeal seeking a review of the Federal Circuit’s decision on both copyright and fair use. The Supreme Court approved the examination.

Judge Breyer gave the court’s opinion, including Judge Roberts and Judge Sotomayor, Judge Cagan, Judge Gorsuch, and Judge Kavanaugh. Judge Thomas and Judge Arito objected. The newly appointed Judge Barrett did not participate in the decision.

Regarding the first question presented (whether the API is copyrighted in the first place), the court will not address this question as “technical, economic, and business-related situations are changing rapidly.” I chose that.

Regarding the second question (whether Google’s use of some Java APIs constitutes “fair use”), the court ruled that it was “fair use” as a matter of law.Walking the history of the application of copyright law to computer programs, denying the “all-or-nothing” approach to copyright law, the court said, “By defining computer programs in § 101, Congress [the Java API] Please note that, like other types of works, the exclusive rights of computer programs are limited. At the heart of the court’s opinion is the conclusion that the API is different from other types of computer programs. Judge Breyer said, “Unlike many other computer programs … Most of the value of the copied lines comes from the investment of users who have learned the API system (here computer programmers). By allowing Java programmers to create Android apps using the API, Google’s approach was seen as a radically transformative use.

The court intends that the decision will focus specifically on API as a category, and the decision is “[does] Do not capsize or change [the Court’s] Early Cases with Fair Use — For example, cases involving “counterfeit” products, journalism writing, and parodies. ”

