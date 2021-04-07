Call for involvement from companies involved in climate technology





Climate technology companies are invited to comment on projects that are considering opportunities to use technology to tackle climate change in Scotland.

This could be a technology that reduces or addresses the effects of greenhouse gas emissions.

ScotlandIS, SCDI, BT Scotland, and the Royal Society of Edinburgh are seeking input in embarking on a new research report on Scotland’s climate technology capabilities.

The research will focus on digital technologies that can be applied to achieve net zero emissions, such as artificial intelligence, data, the Internet of Things, digital reality, and blockchain.

They would love to hear from organizations that are active in climate technology and have ideas on how Scotland can use technology to support climate behavior.

This study is built on the assessment of Scottish capabilities and case studies, how to develop, leverage and export technology to explore and do so to address domestic and international Net Zero priorities. Make policy recommendations regarding.

Due to the global climate emergency, climate technology is a rapidly emerging sector where Scotland has real strengths and opportunities.

With Scotland hosting the COP26 Summit later this year, the organization is working to focus Scotland’s technical opportunities from net zero and clean growth.

BT launched the Green Tech Innovation Platform for scale-up, with Glasgow company iOpt choosing one of the first two businesses.

ScotlandIS recently published a report on Scotland’s activities in climate technology and is hosting a new climate technology knowledge hub.

A thematic workshop on this subject will be held in early May and the final report will be published in June.

Your views, suggestions and expressions of interest regarding the survey must be emailed to [email protected] by April 16th.

