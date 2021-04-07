OnePlus 9 Pro is already overheated





As more and more OnePlus 9 Pros get into the hands of customers, there are reports that phones are prone to overheating, especially when taking pictures or recording videos. To my surprise, AP’s own Artem Russakovskii (famous for #ArtemsLuck) is running into a problem. Thankfully, OnePlus says this is a known issue and will be addressed in an update in the coming weeks.

I'm really tired of this.

–Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) April 6, 2021

Reports of this issue are fairly extensive, with a unified thread on the subject of the OnePlus forums reaching 10 pages and dozens of individual reviews of the issue. The use of a camera seems to be the most common trigger, but it can manifest itself in several different situations.

The OnePlus camera app also gives a big warning in two different messages when the phone is starting to overheat: “The device is currently too hot. Pause shooting [sic] Please lower it for a while “,” The phone is too hot to take a picture. “

# OnePlus9Pro This is the last thing you want to see when you take an image. I barely took 6 images in 5 minutes and this message popped up "I can't take a picture because the phone is too hot"

— Tecworkz (@tecworkz) April 3, 2021

Android system notifications may also be displayed alongside this. It will also notify you when the phone has cooled sufficiently for normal use again.

Phone overheating has been a problem for some time, and people who record tens of minutes of video or play games at very high temperatures have encountered such problems for years, but reports And, expect this to happen with the OnePlus 9 Pro more often than we do, at lower potential temperatures. AP Artem states that recording video in a variety of situations, from sunny 80 degrees to 70 degrees cold indoors, caused problems. The Pixel 5 I used with it didn’t have that problem.

There are also reports of overheating of the Galaxy S21 Ultra (especially when the camera is in use), is this a OnePlus issue or a Snapdragon 888 issue? I’ve noticed that Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset looks hot compared to last year’s cell phones. However, most of these reports are about the Exynos version of S21.

By the way, when I tried to record 4K video continuously at a high frame rate, I couldn’t cause any problems with the OnePlus 9 Pro review unit. This issue can easily change, as far as we know, based on background app usage, etc., or even on a unit-by-unit basis. Some people who have encountered this issue claim that it has been fixed in a recent update, but other reports disagree. Some reports further indicate that it could simply be a sensor issue.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is showing CPUZ overheating and the OnePlus Care application seems to have a battery failure. Multiple OnePlus 9 Pro users are facing similar issues. You can see the temperature, it's normal, so it could be a software problem.

-Vaibhav (vvaiibhav) April 6, 2021

Thankfully, we know one thing: OnePlus is aware of this issue. A spokesperson for one company said this was a known issue and could be addressed in a future update that is expected to land in the coming weeks. I hope we can solve the problem before the summer weather gets worse.







