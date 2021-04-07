Michigan Schoolgirl Basketball Division 2: From Newaygo to the Final





Tom Lang, Detroit Free Press Special Issue Published April 7, 2021

Grand Rapids — Coaches and athletes often talk about “strong finishes”.

Niego showed what that meant by moving away from Birmingham Detroit Country Day with a 55-39 victory at Van Andel Arena in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Division 2 semifinals.

Niego (21-1) led 27-20 in half-time, but Country Day (15-3) soared in the third quarter and drew the match with Jadin Elam’s putback 27-27. .. Layup by Aysia Yokely and Emma Arico. 3rd place with 5:30 remaining.

Niego responded with a 12-4 run for the fourth time. The Yellowjackets then made another run to close the gap to 39-38 with 6:50 remaining in the game. However, from that point on, Newaygo clamped down, scoring 16 consecutive points and holding the Country Day until the free throw in the last minute.

“A championship-type moment when someone escapes to you:” How are you going to react? “Niego coach Nate Thomasma asked. “And (we) replied. We tightened defensively and then hit some big names. That’s what they did and that’s what you have to do in this tournament. ..

“This is clearly a once-in-a-lifetime moment. It doesn’t matter if you’re in traditional power, it’s not easy. Sometimes you have to win without doing your best. Sometimes you Do your best to win. These guys have that idea. They have that championship idea. We’ve run the team in both ways in this tournament — and (I) Our players are just tough and they don’t panic. They just play hard and get the job done. Hopefully we can play another game on Friday. “

Niego, who won the last Class C title in 1984 and 1985, flipped the ball three times, with 20 field goals and 15 assists, causing 19 country day turnovers.

“I think our run came when we were able to get some stops,” said Jerica Williams, Country Day’s first-year coach. “But they got some aggressive rebounds and were able to undo and hit some three. You know, those three are daggers. Then they are me We were able to keep them away and keep them running.

“They remind me of the’Hoosiers’ team, where they sneak up on you,” Williams added. “It doesn’t seem that big, but it’s very efficient. They don’t take many bad shots. They’re playing together, but I’m also physically thinking. They’re us I don’t think they rebounded, but they felt like they rebounded, and that made them so tough, and they took us out of what we wanted to do. “

Indeed, Country Day, led by Chelsea Able’s 18 boards, beat Niego at 44-30. Ariko scored 18 points to lead the Yellowjackets.

Newaygo was paced by three double-digit scorers: Emmerson Goodin (15), Jaxi Long (12) and Jaylee Long (11).

“We really trust each other and everyone knows that everyone on the team can score,” said Jaxi Long. “If I don’t score, we know they will score, so it’s not difficult to deal the ball or give it to someone else who is open.”

