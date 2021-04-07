Peter Thiel criticizes Google and Apple for being too close to China





Palantir Technologies Inc. Peter Thiel, co-founder and chairman of the company, will speak at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Technology investor Peter Thiel appeared at a virtual event held by the Richard Nixon Foundation on Tuesday, criticizing a major US tech company for being too close to China.

After co-founding PayPal and making an initial investment, Facebook board member Thiel has expressed his candid opinions in the world of technology investment and is known for his dissenting and conservative tendencies. He supported defense industry contractors like Palantir and publicly supported former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, Nixon’s session focused on China, which was joined by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

According to a record of events reviewed by CNBC, Thiel criticized Google for its artificial intelligence efforts with Chinese universities. This is partly due to conversations with corporate insiders.

“Google was effectively working with the Chinese, not the US, because everything in China is a fusion of the private sector and the military,” Thiel said. He was also sad to say that Google’s “insiders” were working with the Chinese.

Thiel had previously criticized Google in 2019, stating that the FBI and CIA should investigate Google and ask if it was compromised by Chinese spies.

A Google spokesperson said at the time, “As I said before, we are not cooperating with the Chinese military.”

Tiel also said Apple is unlikely to face China due to its huge supply chain for making iPhones and other products domestically. He pointed out that other big tech companies like Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft don’t have that wide-ranging business interests in the country because they limit what the Chinese government can do there.

He called on the United States to scrutinize Apple for “a lot of pressure” for the domestic labor supply chain.

“Apple is probably a structurally real problem because the entire iPhone supply chain is made in China,” Thiel said. “Apple has a true synergistic effect with China.”

He also seems to have changed his position in Bitcoin during the talk. Thiel said he was investing in a Bitcoin company and previously considered it a “long Bitcoin” and a “digital version of gold.”

On Tuesday, Thiel said Bitcoin was threatening the US dollar.

“I’m a kind of crypto, a maximalist of Probitcoin, but at this point I wonder if Bitcoin should also be considered as part of China’s financial weapons against the United States, which threatens fiat money. China’s long Bitcoin, especially because it threatens the US dollar and China wants to do something to weaken it. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos