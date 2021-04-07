Seeqcs Naples Team Achieves Quantum Computing Milestone





Naples, Italy, April 7, 2021 — Seeqc, a digital quantum computing company, is a Marco Arzeo, Ph.D. Announced that the Naples team, led by, has successfully developed and measured a two-cubit gate.

Seeqcs is Italy’s first team and one of the few international quantum computing companies to achieve this important engineering milestone.

2 Qubitgate measurements are an important step in the design and development of commercially viable quantum computing platforms built to solve specific business problems using specific algorithms.

Digital Quantum Computing Milestone

Seeqc is developing a new approach to make quantum computing useful, called digital quantum computing. Digital quantum computing combines classical and quantum computing to address efficiency, stability, and cost issues that often plague quantum computing systems that use CMOS-based analog microwave control infrastructure. Form an all-digital architecture to deal with. The development of a two-qubit gate is essential for creating a practical quantum computer and is an important engineering achievement of the Seeqcs approach.

The Seeqcs architecture includes a unique digital chip co-located with the Cubit chip as a multi-chip module in the same cryogenic cooling system. The Digital Quantum Management (DQM) system-on-chip architecture allows the company to co-design specific quantum hardware that matches the specific requirements of quantum algorithms and applications. For more information, please visit https://seeqc.com/innovation/.

Momentum of building Southern Italy as a new quantum hub

The COVID-19 pandemic had a particularly big impact on the people and economy of Southern Italy. Marco Arzeo, a researcher and lab manager at Seeqc Naples, states that unemployment is high and domestic investment in high-tech initiatives is historically rare.

According to Arzeo, we are very optimistic about this innovation by our team and the new government’s commitment to Italy’s financial responsibility and high-tech innovation.

Seeqcs’ complete Neapolitan research team responsible for the project includes a PhD. Students Harima Ahmad, Luigi di Parma, Alessandro Miano. PhD researchers David Massarotti, Domenico Montemuro; Professor Jean-Pierro Pepe and Professor Francesco Tafri.

Seeqc is building a new laboratory and testing facility in Naples in partnership with the University of Naples Federico II. The lab will accept four researchers and will be completed by the end of 2021.

Seeqc Receives European Union and Italian Grants

The international research network GateTuneable Superconducting Quantum Electronics (SuperGate) is funded through the European Union’s FET Open Grant. In collaboration with the University of Konstanz, SuperGate has awarded Seeqc EU 250,000 grants, leading a total of 3.2 million initiative technology transfer and development work packages.

The purpose of the project is to create an interface between superconductors and semiconductors for the development of future supercomputers specializing in new technologies in superconducting logic. In combination with CMOS (semiconductor) technology.

In the first Italian government grant for commercial quantum computing, Seeqc was recently awarded 270,000 by Sistema di Misurazione Automatizzato per tecnologie Quantistiche (SMAQ) in a one-year project funded by Campania (Napress region). It was. The program provides 10 million grant initiatives to innovative start-ups headquartered or operating in the Naples region.

Seeqc has partnered with the University of Naples Federico II to support the development of automated measurement systems for characterization of quantum technology.

About Seeqc:

Seeqc is developing the first fully digital quantum computing platform for global business. Seeqc combines classical and quantum technologies to address the efficiency, stability, and cost issues inherent in quantum computing systems. The company applies classical and quantum technologies through digital readout and control technologies and a unique chip-scale architecture. Seeqcs quantum systems provide the energy efficiency, cost efficiency, speed, and digital control needed to bring quantum computing to market and bring the first commercially scalable problem-specific quantum computing applications to market. ..

The company was one of the first companies to build a multi-layer commercial chip foundry for superconductors, and through this experience it provides the infrastructure for designing, testing and manufacturing quantum-enabled superconductors. Seeqc is a spin-out of HYPRES, a leading developer of superconducting electronics. The Seeqcs team of executives and scientists has deep expertise and experience in commercial superconducting computing solutions and quantum computing. Seeqc is based in Elmsford, NY and has facilities in London, England and Naples, Italy.

Source: Seeqc

