The best headphones for virtual meetings

Today, virtual conferencing is more common than ever. In a virtual environment, audio quality is part of your first impression of others.

Today’s headphones are equipped with high-performance microphones, wireless technology, and numerous style options. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get crisp, clear sound, but you need to understand the different types of headphones available and why each one is unique. Our number one choice, the Jabra Evolve 80, has a number of features that make it perfect for virtual conferencing.

What you need to know before buying headphones for virtual conferences What are noise canceling headphones?

Noise canceling headphones prevent external noise from interrupting the meeting. It’s a great option for those who may have meetings in a noisy office or in the background with children and pets. Some noise-cancelling technologies blunt the noise coming from outside the headphones, while others try to dampen unwanted noise picked up by the microphone.

What type of headphone connection do you need?

Some jobs may have specific requirements for the type of headphones used. You need to know if (or need) to use a USB, 3.5mm, or wireless connection.

No matter which style you choose, there are top-notch models that match. Some headphones can switch between different types of connections, but not many headphones can handle all three.

Headphone design type

Most of us may associate virtual conferencing with on-ear and over-ear headphones, but even in-ear headphones designed to be discreet can get high quality sound. For some people, we recommend using in-ear headphones. This is because turning the headphones on and off multiple times a day can cause the earrings to move easily and the hairstyle to get messed up.

What to look for in headphones for virtual meetings Comfortable headphone design

If you’re interested in over-ear headphones or on-ear headphones, make sure they fit snugly without being too tight. Having soft ears and headset cushions makes a big difference in long-term wearability.

For in-ear headphones, a snug fit is one of the most important aspects of comfort. No one likes to continually readjust their headphones or put them back in after they have fallen off.

Headphones with noise canceling

Active noise canceling technology has evolved to impressive heights thanks to an internal processor that can recognize and eliminate distracting external noise while preserving the essential sound. Passive noise canceling also helps and saves a lot of money.

Some headphones have clear voice capture technology, a type of noise canceling that reduces reverberation and echoes from the microphone. This type of noise canceling is useful when working in a noisy environment that can distract colleagues and clients when speaking.

Headphones with call transfer

Meetings may take longer than expected. In that case, switching from your laptop or desktop to your phone can help. Some wired headphones have a built-in feature that enables automatic call transfer. Many high-end wireless headphones allow you to connect to multiple devices, making it easy to get away from your desk without leaving your meeting.

How much do you spend on headphones for virtual meetings?

For standard passive noise canceling that’s comfortable enough, you can get a great headphone set for about $ 35. If you need feature-packed headphones that are comfortable enough to forget to wear, expect to pay up to $ 350.

Headphones FAQ How do noise canceling headphones work?

A. Inexpensive passive noise canceling headphones use sturdy pads to block external sound. Active noise canceling headphones use a microphone to listen to external noise and create a unique sound that effectively eliminates external noise. This process is known as destructive interference. It offers a much better noise canceling experience, but often comes with a price that is worth it.

How do wireless headphones work?

A. Most wireless headphones pair with your device via Bluetooth, but some can be connected using less common near field communication. Wireless headphones have a built-in battery that needs to be recharged or replaced on a regular basis.

What are the best headphones to buy for virtual meetings?Top headphones for virtual conferencing

Jabra Evolve 80

What you need to know: Refreshing and comfortable headphones with a variety of connectivity options.

What I like: The Jabra Evolve 80 features passive noise canceling, which blocks high-frequency sounds, and active noise canceling, which removes low-frequency sounds. These versatile headphones can be connected to your device via USB-C, USB-A, or a 3.5mm jack. If you need to leave your desk, you can automatically transfer the call to your phone.

Things to consider: The device has many connectivity options, none of which are wireless.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top headphones for virtual meetings for money

SoundPEATS Magnetic Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

What you need to know: Discreet wireless headphones with excellent noise canceling and battery life.

What I like: SoundPEATS connects to devices via Bluetooth and has one cord between them, which makes it virtually invisible in video calls. These headphones feature clear audio capture technology to ensure that the audio heard by colleagues and clients is crisp and clean.

Things to consider: The noise canceling feature is good, but not advanced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

What you need to know: High quality wireless audio, excellent noise cancellation, and extra features packed into a comfortable design.

What I like: This option connects to the device via Bluetooth, but the audio quality is better than many wired headphones. The noise canceling processor learns from the environment and adapts to ensure an immersive experience wherever you are.

Consideration: The built-in microphone works only when connected via Bluetooth.

Where to buy: Sold by Best Buy and Amazon.

Cody Stewart is a writer for Best Reviews. BestReviews is a product review company with the sole mission of simplifying purchasing decisions and saving time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, Nexstar company. all rights reserved.

