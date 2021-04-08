TikTok announces new immersive musical effects





Each interactive effect reacts to the sound of the music.

Since TikTok is all about music, there is no better way to supplement music-based video than using interactive music effects. TikTok introduces six new effects, all of which correspond to different sounds of music.

TikTok’s new effects bring music to life

TikTok outlined the new immersive effects in a post on TikTok Newsroom. Music Visualizer was the first effect developed to display an 80’s-inspired design with vibrant blue, pink, and purple spaces. Staying at the forefront of the video, the pulsating effect of the design captures the mood of the music.

Another exciting effect, the Music Machine, allows you to take on the role of DJ. Not only will you see an interactive BPM slider, but you’ll also have the opportunity to experiment with different drum beats and sound effects.

Other upcoming effects allow you to apply rhythmic text, colorful moving backgrounds, and mirror-like looks to your videos. Each effect has its own purpose, but they all share the same quality. Each has a dynamic visual effect that moves in time with the beat of the music.

Demonstrations of these musical effects can be found in this clip on the TikTok page of the TikTok Newsroom.

Other ways to be creative with TikTok

Music visualizer effects are currently available, but others will be released at a later date. TikTok’s videos are so intertwined with music that these effects will surely quickly become popular with users.

