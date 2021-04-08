Text messages sent to Google Fi users using Hangouts were lost last week





Google Fi users in Hawaii received some text messages on Monday night wishing for Happy Easter. The problem is that these messages were sent on Easter Sunday, but only arrived more than a day later.

Google is currently informing Fi users who receive text messages via Hangouts that the messages sent may have been lost between March 31st and April 5th. The company said there was a service interruption that affected a small number of people. Google states that it has resolved the issue and is sending a delayed message. The missing message should appear in Hangouts by the end of April today.

Google has disabled text messages from Hangouts

Fi users have been able to make and receive calls and messages through Hangouts for years, but Google removed these features a few years ago when migrating Hangouts to yet another Google Communications app. Announced plans to do. This feature seems to have been disabled last week.

However, Google continues to patch the delay message to Hangouts because the interruption occurred before the service was completely shut down. A Google spokesperson said he had confirmed the suspension of service to The Verge and was contacting affected users. SMS messages will now be delivered to Messages by Google or another default messaging app.

Message delays can cause real problems for senders and recipients. In November 2019, we delivered over 168,000 messages that were first sent on Valentine’s Day 2019, nine months ago. People received sometimes confusing context-free messages. The message came from people who died in the months in the meantime. This issue was caused by a server failure in Syniverse, a company that routes text messages between carriers.

Google has shut down Hangouts for years, so it’s possible that few users were using the service in combination with Fi. Even my friend, a Hawaiian Fi user, said he knew he needed to switch some time ago and decided not to switch.

Jason Bennett, who received the late Easter message, told The Verge that he had deliberately placed himself in this place. I wanted to see what happened when I went offline.

The body of the email sent to the Fi user whose message was delayed.

