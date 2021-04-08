100 thieves promote Rachell Valkyrae Hofstetter and Jack Cou Rage Dunlop to ownership group





For creators by Matthew Nadeshot Haag, the premium lifestyle and gaming organization founded by creators prepares for the next stage of growth.

Star Content Creator will join the ownership groups Nadeshot, Drake, Media Mogul Scooter Braun, and Dan Gilbert, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Los Angeles-(BUSINESSWIRE)-100 Thieves, a leading gaming lifestyle company and esports organization founded at the crossroads of competitive games, entertainment and apparel, has expanded its ownership group and is legendary. We have included two content creators, Rachell Valkyrae. Hofstetter and Jack CouRage Dunlop The new ownership structure reflects one of the key values ​​of driving 100 thieves as an organization. It was built by and for creators. Valkyrae and CouRage are currently part of a ownership group consisting of 100 thieves CEO and founder Matthew Nadeshot Haag, Drake, media mogul Scooter Braun, and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

From left to right, Jack “Coolage” Dunlop, Rachel Valkyrehoffstetter, Matthewna Deshot The Hague. (Photo: Business Wire)

Matthew Nadeshot Haag, Founder and CEO of 100 Thieves, is a streamer and former professional player, and I always want 100 Thieves to be an organization that builds as a platform under the guidance of content creators. I was thinking. Rae and Jack have been with us since 2018 and 2019, respectively, and have contributed significantly to 100 thieves. They deserve to admit what they have done for the company so far-and we all want their strategic input about what we can all do together in the future.

In new positions, Valkyrae and CouRage will be more involved in the broader business strategy of 100 Thieves, helping to identify and develop new talent, build new programs, and other initiatives. In the meantime, fans can still expect to see the content they know and love from both creators.

We are co-owner of 100 Thieves and are very excited to help our organization create the next chapter, “said Rachell Valkyrae Hofstetter. It is part of the brand from a very early stage. It’s only natural that this new ability will continue to work with Matt and Jack to make even greater impact. We were looking forward to growing the team and welcoming new creators who we know our fans will love. ..

Becoming a co-owner of 100 Thieves seemed like a natural advancement in my entrepreneurial journey. We are very proud to take this step, said Jack CouRage Dunlop. 100 Thieves has opened many doors to my career and has supported my evolution as a creator. We were able to do great things together, such as creating a CouRage & Nadeshot Show and making a variety of great videos with some of our best friends at 100 Thieves Content House. We are excited to continue raising 100 thieves and pave the way for future creators to participate. ”

Joining the ownership group is just after a year of great growth for both creators. With over 3.1 million followers on Instagram and 2.1 million followers on Twitter, Valkyrae is one of the most popular and hottest female gamers in the world today. She recently won the Content Creator of the Year Game Awards 2020 and reached a major milestone on YouTube at the end of January 2021. The number of subscribers is 3 million. Meanwhile, CouRage has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, 3.27 million on YouTube, and 1.6 million on Twitter, and his star status continues to grow. CouRage and Valkyrae signed exclusive streaming contracts with YouTube Gaming in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

About 100 thieves

100 Thieves (Hundred Thieves) is the best lifestyle brand and gaming organization. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, who created a YouTube sensation. 100 Thieves has major esports teams competing in Call of Duty, League of Legends, Fortnite, and VALORANT. The brand is globally recognized for its streetwear-inspired apparel, known for its rapid sales. 100 Thieves produces top game podcasts and very popular YouTube content created by world-class game talents such as CouRageJD, Valkyrae and BrookeAB.

For more information, please visit https://100thieves.com/.

