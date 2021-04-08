Google I / O will be back almost next month





Google announces its I / O plan, Facebook will test its audio Q & A feature, and Patreon will triple its rating. This is the Daily Crunch on April 7, 2021.

Big story: Google I / O will virtually be back next month

Google canceled a huge developer conference during last year’s pandemic. This year, the show will return in virtual form from May 18th to May 20th. Anyone can participate for free.

Google is following the leadership of companies such as Apple (held virtual WWDC in June) and Microsoft (held virtual builds from May 25-27).

High tech giant

Facebook will test Hotline, a Q & A product that mashed up Clubhouse and Instagram Live. Unlike Clubhouse, creators can choose to turn on the camera at an event, not just audio.

Twitch extends the rules for hatred and abuse to include off-platform behavior. News arrives as Twitch continues to report abusive behavior and sexual harassment, both on the platform and internally.

One of the first third-party hardware to support Apples Find My tracking, the E-bike and VanMoof S3 and X3 e-bikes with earphones feature tracking with the Find with Apple Find My logo at the bottom of the crossbar. I will.

Startups, Financing, Venture Capital

Patreon has tripled its valuation to $ 4 billion with new funding. This was a $ 155 million funding round led by Tiger Global.

Plaid will raise $ 425 million in Series D from Altimeter to envision the future after Visa. After the $ 5.3 billion sale to Visa fell in January this year, it became clear that Plaid had its own future.

Authentic Artists is building virtual musicians that utilize AI. These musicians can initially perform their own concerts on Twitch to meet the demands of the audience.

Advice and analysis from extra crunch

How to Kick 10 Worst Startup Habits at Fuel Capitals Leah Solivan Solivan has extensive experience on both sides of the fence as he founded TaskRabbit and closed it with an acquisition by Ikea in 2017.

The story continues

Recommendations and Prohibitions for Katie Moussouris’ Bug Bounty Program The rush to launch cybersecurity doesn’t always get the attention it deserves, but it’s one of the first things that doesn’t work for startups.

Prior to his role at Ryan Azus Zoom, where he built and led an early-stage sales team at ZoomCRO, Azus built the RingCentrals North American sales organization from scratch.

(Extra Crunch is a membership program that helps founders and startup teams move forward. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

Say hello to TechCrunch’s latest podcast: The Found Equity team sits with the host of TechCrunch’s new podcast, Found.

Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s biggest and most important story. If you want this to be delivered to your inbox around 3pm daily, you can subscribe here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos