PS5 Limited Abandonment is a photo-realistic survival game





A new survival horror game known as Abandoned will appear exclusively on PS5 later this year, aiming to be a surreal horror game.

(Updated 4/7/20 21 9:00 EST: Hideo Kojima is currently negotiating with Microsoft to reveal that he is releasing his next game exclusively for the Xbox. There is speculation that he is in charge of. The development of Abandoned is probably not true. The original story is as follows.)

ThePlayStation 5 is getting a new exclusive survival horror game titled Abandoned and looks nervous and realistic. Future PS5 indie games will focus on kidnapped and abandoned men, as the title suggests. A teaser trailer for the survival horror game has been released with the first details, and gameplay is coming soon.

The PS5 is still hard to come by, but console fans are looking forward to it, both now and in the future. Titles such as Abandoned have already filled the plump 2021 lineup with games such as Ratchet, Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon. : Forbidden West, and the sequel to the untitled God of War. The three titles mentioned above are big AAA games, but Abandoned seems to stir up the itching of small indies with some help from Sony.

Related: Why PS5 inventory is released only a little at a time

Abandoned is a survival horror game in which the main character, Jason Longfield, wakes up in the woods and appears to have a cult connection. The teaser trailer isn’t dangerous, but it looks like something very ominous is happening. It’s still unclear if this is leaning towards cult fighting or at a more psychological angle like the Blair Witch Project, but it already has many similarities to Resident Evil Village. Developer Blue Box Game Studios promises a lot of realism, including strategic and nerve-wracking combat and detailed audio to immerse players in an uneasy world.

Abandoned is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a gameplay demo is about to begin, but some internet detectives believe that something bigger is happening with the game. The theory that this may be Hideo Kojima’s next game is beginning to spread. Kojima is known for his weird marketing strategies, such as announcing a game under the guise of something completely different. Both Metal Gear Solid V and the currently canceled Silent Hills are thus revealed, and the abandoned one may be strange enough to compare with the legendary PT. Tin foil hat theorists also said that the game director’s name, Hasankaraman, has the same initials as Kojima’s name.

According to the people who work with him, the incomparable Hideo Kojima will soon reveal his next game. Whether or not to abandon the game is a mystery, but it still seems to be an interesting project. PlayStation has posted a trailer for the game on its own YouTube channel, but the studio responsible for it has little history. It’s possible that Sony really wanted to make Abandoned interesting and promote it to showcase its PS5 technology, but there may be something bigger. It’s all speculation right now, but in any case, the game looks really interesting and tense, no matter who made it.

Next: Survival game Icarus sets a harsh world with a live-action trailer

Source: PlayStation

Fire Review Trials: More Deck Building Excellence

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos