Starting April 20, Google will open an office in the Seattle area for optional face-to-face work.





Google’s office building in Seattle’s South Lake Union. (GeekWire Photo / Kurt Schlosser)

Google has announced plans to bring workers back to corporate offices in the Puget Sound region, including the South Lake Union district in Seattle and the Kirkland campus in Washington.

Some buildings in these areas are scheduled to open on April 20th. The company told GeekWire Wednesday that it will run at less than 20% capacity and employees will have the opportunity to book a desk if they want to go to the office.

A spokeswoman added that returning to face-to-face work is purely voluntary and everyone has the option of working from home until September. The office looks a bit different than it was a year ago, but the company says it will provide meals, light meals and other amenities when possible.

Based in Mountain View, California, Google employs 6,300 people in Washington, and its Seattle office is the first to work from home in the United States in early March 2020, when the coronavirus first arrived. Migrated to the model. region. These offices are now some of the first tech giants to reopen.

Google’s Chief Human Resources Officer Fiona Chicconi said last month in limited volumes based on certain criteria such as increased vaccine availability and a declining trend in COVID-19 cases, according to the New York Times. He said the office would be opened. Times: It’s a good idea to get the vaccine, but Google employees don’t need to be vaccinated to get back to the office.

According to CNBC, after September 1, Google has required employees to formally apply for more than 14 days of telecommuting a year, and the company expects employees to come to the office three days a week.

Google expands its campus from Seattle to Kirkland Urban across Lake Washington in December 2020. (Google Photos)

Google operates a substantive engineering center that spans multiple locations in the Seattle area. This includes Kirkland’s extended campus and the South Lake Union complex behind Amazon headquarters.

Last month, the company announced that the pandemic is expanding its physical footprint across the United States, despite overturning traditional work and face-to-face requirements. This year, we plan to invest $ 7 billion in offices and data centers throughout the state to create 10,000. Full-time job in the US this year.

Google is constructing a new Kirkland Urban campus east of Seattle. Last year, it also agreed to buy nearly 10 acres of land at a car dealership just below Kirkland.

Construction is also underway at Block 38 on 520 West Lake, one of the five buildings that make up the South Lake Union’s 900,000-square-foot campus.

Amazon told employees last month that it expects most US headquarters workers to return to their offices by early fall. It was the latest update on remotework, as Amazon said employees could continue to work from home until June 30th.

Microsoft recently brought employees back to their headquarters campus in Redmond, Washington, while announcing new details about their plans for a hybrid workplace model.

