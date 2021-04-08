Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 Seems to be attractive to old and new fans





Later this month, Square Enix and developer Toylogic will release NieR Replicant ver.1.22 474487139 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. This game is an updated version of the 2010 Nier game released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, with one major difference. This time, North American players will be able to experience the story of the game from a different perspective. This should be a very welcome opportunity for longtime fans of the series, but as a newcomer to the franchise, the game offers a compelling experience for those who are not very familiar with the series and its history. ..

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is an action RPG in which the hero of the game tries to find a cure for his sister, Jonah. Jonah suffers from an illness known as the Black Scroll, and the story records his attempt to save her. In his quest to save Jonah, the player primarily fights against creatures known as shades. In in-game combat, players hack enemies in the sense of traditional third-person action games. However, players will soon join Grimoire Weiss. This is a magical floating spellbook that allows you to launch a variety of magical attacks and learn through adventure.

(Photo: Square Enix)

In the playthrough, I was able to spend time with the PlayStation 4 version of NieR Replicant. Despite the fact that the game was first released over a decade ago, the world looks pretty good. It’s not as visually impressive as modern next-generation products, but places like Aerie and Northern Plains are still impressive. Some of the game’s character designs show their age, but that has never felt too obvious. On the loading screen of the game, the player is given the opportunity to read an entry in Yona’s diary, giving them more information about her relationship with the protagonist. Although the load time is almost short, these story elements help to make the story even faster because it enriches the story.

One of my biggest concerns about approaching Nier Replicant is the fact that it looks a bit intimidating. If the title of the game is too long, it can scare some players. Also, the ambiguous relationship with other video games can convince players that they need to be familiar with both front and back as well. That didn’t apply to me, and I am very grateful for it. Nier Replicant seems to be doing a good job of drawing players into the story and the world. I’m sure the twist is imminent (after all, this is an RPG!), But the threatening factor melted very quickly for me. I already feel obsessed with the story and am curious about where things go from here. In fact, when playing NieR Replicant on PS4, I now download NieR: Automata on my Xbox Game Pass and check it later.

Readers can expect a full review of Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 later this month, but so far the game seems to be a fascinating experience that old and new fans should enjoy as well. It’s impossible to say how the game matches Nier Gestalt, but the story and gameplay have so far been the focus of my attention.

Are you looking forward to Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139? Are you a longtime fan of the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

