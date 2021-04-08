US Senate Committee Holds Hearing on Technology Bill to Fight China





File Photo: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, USA on March 25, 2021 to promote the legislative achievements of the Senate Democratic Party.Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / Pool

Washington (Reuters)-The US Senate Trade Commission will hold a hearing on April 14 on bipartisan measures to strengthen US technological R & D efforts to address China’s competition.

The bill, entitled Endless Frontier Act, was first proposed in 2020, demanding $ 110 billion over five years to advance US technological efforts, and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Todd Young. Co-sponsored.

In a statement, Senate Trade Commission Chair Maria Cantwell said the hearing would address potential actions to strengthen the U.S. innovation ecosystem, including increasing research funding from the National Science Foundation. It was. Growth and diversification of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) pipelines. Improvement of technology transfer. Investing in a regional innovation center.

Reuters reported a planned hearing early Wednesday.

Schumer said last month that several committees heard and marked bipartisan legislation aimed at strengthening US competitiveness and countering growing economic threats from around the world, especially from the Chinese Communist Party. He said he would do an up.

Schumer also wants to move legislation to boost US semiconductor production. Parliamentary aides said both proposals could add up to $ 200 billion.

Hearings included Kelvin Drogmeyer, who headed the White House Science and Technology Policy Department under President Donald Trump, Marie Lynn Miranda, a Provost at the University of Notre Dame, and educators at the Massachusetts Institute of State and the MIT Open Learning Department. Includes other people, including.

Sources said the committee could hold another hearing in late April to discuss the legislative language.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is also working on a law that addresses global strategic competition with Beijing. An aide said Wednesday that the panel hopes to complete a draft bill this week to vote on it on the committee soon next week.

Report by David Shepherdson; Additional report by Patricia Zengerle.Edited by Leslie Adler and Christopher Cushing

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos