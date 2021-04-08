AMD mysteriously threw bones at Scalper with a limited edition Midnight Black GPU





The world was in desperate need of another GPU that people couldn’t really buy, so AMD decided to release a midnight black version of the limited edition Radeon RX 6800 XT early Wednesday morning.

You may be wondering: why do you release a limited edition version of something that is actually a collector’s work without a new paint coat? (AMD’s recent GPUs are even rarer than Nvidias, but both are currently two to three times the retail price on eBay.)

Or you may be thinking. When did AMD announce the new GPU? I don’t remember it. This is because the company did not officially announce it. According to VideoCardz, AMD quietly emailed the fan base of the AMD Red Team community around midnight. Gently.

Personally, Im is wondering. If AMD really wants to get the video card into the hands of its fans, it’s all about checking emails, emailing unique passwords that can’t be forwarded, raffleing, and basically putting them down. Why don’t you try it? On the same website that bots, scalpers, and everyone else already knows to look for a website whose browser is set to update all day long?

There seems to have been a special red team link, but many buyers reported that it didn’t work, and a few others claimed they could buy it on the main store page by pressing the refresh button or using Javascript. A shortcut to trick your website.

#GameOnAMD Summarize your experience. The red team link was a link to a page that couldn’t be purchased. All I saw was from the head office and adding to the cart didn’t work. It’s cool. I feel very much included in this exclusive offer. pic.twitter.com/YomensLwQY

John VR Viking (@Bounty_V) April 7, 2021

There are potential solutions to these problems, but the gaming industry doesn’t seem to be very interested in finding them. Still, AMD must admit that it sold at the original retail price of $ 649 instead of charging an additional fee.

It’s not clear how many Midnight Black Cards were produced. At the time of the press, two buyers were trying to sell a confirmed order on eBay, but the third was pulling the list due to an unspecified error.

AMD tells The Verge that it continues to focus on providing the latest Radeon graphics cards to as many gamers as possible at SEP, and counts the short introduction of the AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Midnight Black as part of it.

The company says it will continue to offer reference cards on AMD.com and will continue to replenish its supply for the foreseeable future. This is something I couldn’t do when I wrote about a similar claim last time. But since then, AMD has (very easily) provided at least three times as many GPUs as Im recognizes.







