Do not exclude Green Tech-Niskanen Center





Earlier this year, the International Trade Commission (ITC) confirmed a previous decision by an administrative law judge banning Korean companies from importing certain lithium-ion batteries and related technologies (used to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs)). Did. LG Chem. The power of the ITC comes from Article 337 of the Smoot-Hawley Customs Act of 1930. This is intended to prevent unfair practices in imported goods. The unfair trading practice in question is the import of products that infringe intellectual property rights.

Imports of products that infringe the intellectual property rights of U.S. companies should be taken seriously by the U.S. government in general, but the details of this case are contrary to the interests of the industry that the ITC is supposed to protect. Indicates that you are acting. Also, the practical effect of the ITC’s decision is to limit the supply of batteries that can be used in electric vehicles, limiting consumer choice and the US ability to meet ambitious climate goals.

First, this is a dispute between two Korean companies, LG Chem and SK Innovation. American intellectual property is not at stake. By excluding LG batteries, the ITC went far beyond its intended mission and adopted the role of global corporate secret police.

In addition, this decision has a direct impact on American industry and the transition to low-emission technologies. The battery in question was used at the $ 2.6 billion SK innovation plant in Georgia, and Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) called on the Biden administration to exercise denial. .. The administration must do so until April 11.

Bans include multiple components of battery technology, such as battery cells, modules, and packs. SK Innovation uses lithium-ion and has dominated the market as various battery cell technologies evolve. The ITC’s decision allows US automakers to phase out a period of time to find alternative suppliers. We acknowledge this, but it does not solve the challenges of large-scale battery material production that has stagnated domestic and international EV development.

Battery innovation remains essential. Although costs have dropped from $ 1,000 per kilowatt hour in 2010 to just $ 150 in 2019, batteries are still nearly 50% of the cost of manufacturing an electric vehicle. This is the deciding factor why EVs are more expensive to manufacture than traditional gas cars. As a result, cost equivalence forecasts often revolve around reducing battery costs.

By improving the size and capacity of the battery as well as the price, it will support the transition to electric vehicles by extending the cruising range and shortening the charging time. SK Innovation promotes lighter and thinner battery cells, and high-energy dental lithium-ion batteries.

Although this recent ITC exclusion order is an isolated case, the proceedings herald a conflict between intellectual property law and efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

A common case of intellectual property rights creation and enforcement is the law for the inventor to recover the cost of research and development and reinvest the above costs in situations where the cost of innovation is high and the cost of imitation is low. It means that an intellectual property right is required. The market returns to new innovations. However, if the threat posed by climate change must be addressed quickly, intellectual property, by design, slowing the spread of progress and facilitating progress towards it is not the best tool.

Increasing the adoption of electric vehicles is important to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Transport accounts for almost one-third of emissions and continues to rely on petroleum products. Even without the low-carbon power sector, EVs have lower lifecycle emissions than traditional gas vehicles.

Electric cars only get clean. Emissions associated with EV charging are declining as the electricity sector shifts to renewable and nuclear energy, supported by improved battery storage and transmission. To be honest, heavy-duty vehicles with electric or hydrogen fuel cells are beginning to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in their businesses, and low-carbon industrial processes offer further decarbonization opportunities. Rapid decarbonization between sectors works together, and carbon prices can further drive innovation.

The COVID-19 vaccine provides an analogy that helps clarify the current debate surrounding intellectual property rights and technologies to reduce carbon emissions. Are there vaccines or other treatments for COVID’s revolutionary innovation? Undoubtedly, and at a good time, if it is the only way to spread progress, we can tolerate a slower spread of progress. But, like climate change, the situation at COVID-19 is exacerbated without proactive measures to slow its spread. This means considering alternative policies to promote technology as soon as possible.

Just as all the above approaches to climate policy are needed, all the above approaches to innovation policy are needed. In some cases, normally functioning patents and corporate secrets are the fastest way to develop and disseminate these technologies. However, this is not always the case, as recent ITC decisions have shown.

How can innovation policies not get in the way of innovation? First, current and future administrations need to carefully scrutinize exclusion orders related to green technology. They also need to issue guidance to encourage the ITC to become more conservative in issuing green technology exclusion orders used by US manufacturers. With a broader view of intellectual property and innovation policies, governments should consider using government-paid royalties and compulsory patent licenses from Greentech’s patent pools. For trade secrets and other forms of unpatented know-how, programs that publish and distribute this information should also be considered.

The transition from the traditional intellectual property model to a model focused on open access innovation may require more direct financial subsidies than the regulatory subsidies currently offered by IP law. there is. However, as with the COVID-19 vaccine, overpayment is difficult due to the risks posed by climate change and the need for widespread adoption of EVs.

